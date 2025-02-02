New Torry whisky distillery to become ‘Aberdeen tourist destination’ as plans APPROVED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Torry whisky distillery to become ‘Aberdeen tourist destination’ as plans APPROVED

The team behind the project to transform the old Bon-Accord juice factory site have revealed their plans in an exclusive interview.

Dave McHardy and Davis Gonnella.
Dave McHardy and Davis Gonnella outside where the new whisky distillery will be located in Torry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

To businessman Mike Bain, the crumbling former Bon-Accord juice factory in Torry is more than just yet another derelict industrial unit.

His dad worked for the famed drinks manufacturers in the 1970s and, like many across the north-east, Mike has a nostalgic fondness for the fizzy pop.

So it may be that it’s somewhat bittersweet when wrecking crews tear down this remnant of the region’s food and drink past later this year…

But Mike is hoping to pay tribute to its history, with plans to name his new whisky produced at the spot in its honour…

The old Bon-Accord juice factory.
The old Bon-Accord juice factory will be demolished to make way for a Torry whisky distillery. Image: Google Earth.

What are the plans for new Torry distillery?

As the plans were finally approved, we caught up with Mike, business partner Dave McHardy and brand director for their new whisky venture, Davis Gonnella.

Mike, who already runs the Burn O Bennie Distillery in Banchory alongside Dave, lodged plans for the Greyhope Road eyesore about a year ago.

Dave McHardy and Davis Gonnella.
Dave McHardy and Davis Gonnella outside of the old Bon-Accord building soon to be flattened to make way for the whisky distillery. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

As well as producing whisky, there are plans for it to include a cafe, shop and “visitor facilities”.

It would have “dynamic views over the harbour” once built, restoring some pride to a downtrodden area.

Late last year, it emerged that it would cost £240,000 to demolish the existing building, and get the project rolling.

New distillery should cash in on Aberdeen’s cruise ship boom

Davis told The Press and Journal: “The team have spent over £100,000 to try and get this going, with the idea of boosting tourism.”

He described the lengthy process as “painful”, however, admitting they had been hoping the new distillery would be up and running for the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen in July.

Torry whisky distillery.
An artist’s impression of how the distillery could look. Image: Space Solutions.

But they are still optimistic about the future of the project, and hinted that the whisky produced at the site might be named after the Bon-Accord juice once produced there.

They add that people in Torry have been “really supportive” of the plans, which includes setting up a food area with vendors selling Scottish produce and seafood.

Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour has welcomed many cruise ships to the Granite City. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

There are hopes the attraction will be perfectly positioned for cruise ship passengers arriving in Aberdeen, a short distance away at the South Harbour.

Davis said: “We thought this would be a fantastic place for it, it was just a great opportunity and it all kind of linked in.

“We’ve got lots of people that are really excited about the project and we just want to try and do something nice for the city that’s a bit uplifting.”

How can Aberdeen become a tourist destination?

And making Aberdeen a tourist destination is something the distillery team are passionate about.

“Our focus really is going to be a distillery that’s a visitor attraction for Aberdeen, with a focus on the history of Aberdeen,” Davis adds.

“But we also want to make something that residents of Aberdeen could come to and have a nice experience, with some nice food.

“We’re trying to do something a bit positive for everyone.”

The old Bon-Accord juice factory.
The old Bon-Accord building in Torry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Despite the setbacks to get planning approved, the Burn O Bennie Distillery founders are optimistic about the Torry distillery being a long-term success.

Dave added: “It’s hopefully something we can pass down generations and make something of.

“We did something in Banchory and what we really want to do is something in Aberdeen, which is pretty much our heartland.”

