New Torry whisky distillery to become ‘Aberdeen tourist destination’ as plans APPROVED

To businessman Mike Bain, the crumbling former Bon-Accord juice factory in Torry is more than just yet another derelict industrial unit.

His dad worked for the famed drinks manufacturers in the 1970s and, like many across the north-east, Mike has a nostalgic fondness for the fizzy pop.

So it may be that it’s somewhat bittersweet when wrecking crews tear down this remnant of the region’s food and drink past later this year…

But Mike is hoping to pay tribute to its history, with plans to name his new whisky produced at the spot in its honour…

What are the plans for new Torry distillery?

As the plans were finally approved, we caught up with Mike, business partner Dave McHardy and brand director for their new whisky venture, Davis Gonnella.

Mike, who already runs the Burn O Bennie Distillery in Banchory alongside Dave, lodged plans for the Greyhope Road eyesore about a year ago.

As well as producing whisky, there are plans for it to include a cafe, shop and “visitor facilities”.

It would have “dynamic views over the harbour” once built, restoring some pride to a downtrodden area.

Late last year, it emerged that it would cost £240,000 to demolish the existing building, and get the project rolling.

New distillery should cash in on Aberdeen’s cruise ship boom

Davis told The Press and Journal: “The team have spent over £100,000 to try and get this going, with the idea of boosting tourism.”

He described the lengthy process as “painful”, however, admitting they had been hoping the new distillery would be up and running for the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen in July.

But they are still optimistic about the future of the project, and hinted that the whisky produced at the site might be named after the Bon-Accord juice once produced there.

They add that people in Torry have been “really supportive” of the plans, which includes setting up a food area with vendors selling Scottish produce and seafood.

There are hopes the attraction will be perfectly positioned for cruise ship passengers arriving in Aberdeen, a short distance away at the South Harbour.

Davis said: “We thought this would be a fantastic place for it, it was just a great opportunity and it all kind of linked in.

“We’ve got lots of people that are really excited about the project and we just want to try and do something nice for the city that’s a bit uplifting.”

How can Aberdeen become a tourist destination?

And making Aberdeen a tourist destination is something the distillery team are passionate about.

“Our focus really is going to be a distillery that’s a visitor attraction for Aberdeen, with a focus on the history of Aberdeen,” Davis adds.

“But we also want to make something that residents of Aberdeen could come to and have a nice experience, with some nice food.

“We’re trying to do something a bit positive for everyone.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Despite the setbacks to get planning approved, the Burn O Bennie Distillery founders are optimistic about the Torry distillery being a long-term success.

Dave added: “It’s hopefully something we can pass down generations and make something of.

“We did something in Banchory and what we really want to do is something in Aberdeen, which is pretty much our heartland.”

