Police shut B9120 after one-car crash near Laurencekirk

The B9120 is closed following a crash near Laurencekirk.

The collision, which involved one car, took place about 12:20pm today, Thursday, January 16.

Officers have confirmed that the road is closed in both directions between Laurencekirk and Fettercairn.

Motorists are advised to consider another route.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news