A947 reopens following two-vehicle crash north of Oldmeldrum

The A947 road north of Oldmeldrum has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at about 2.30pm on Thursday, January 16, with the A947 currently blocked by the Meldrum roundabout, near Meldrum House.

The fire service confirmed two appliances had been sent just before 2.45pm and left an hour later.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

AA Traffic News was reporting the A947 was blocked due to the crash.

The A947 has since reopened.