Teenager charged over ‘assault’ of 14-year-old in Ellon

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court this week accused of assaulting a teenager in Ellon.

Police were called to the town centre at about 9.25pm on Tuesday January 14 following reports of an altercation between two teenagers.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old teenager had assaulted.

He did not require hospital treatment.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.