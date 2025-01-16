Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Teenager charged over ‘assault’ of 14-year-old in Ellon Police said the youngster did not require hospital treatment. By Michelle Henderson January 16 2025, 6:25 pm January 16 2025, 6:25 pm Share Teenager charged over ‘assault’ of 14-year-old in Ellon Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6672773/tennager-charged-following-assault-in-ellon-town-centre/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to reports of an assault in Ellon on Tuesday evening. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson. A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court this week accused of assaulting a teenager in Ellon. Police were called to the town centre at about 9.25pm on Tuesday January 14 following reports of an altercation between two teenagers. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old teenager had assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.
Conversation