New CCTV image released as it emerges Henrietta Huszti sent landlady message at exact time of last sighting

Two sisters missing from Aberdeen sent their landlady a text at the exact time of their last sighting, police have confirmed.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who were last seen on CCTV at Victoria Bridge at 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7, shared a message saying they would not be returning to their flat in Charlotte Street.

Henrietta’s mobile was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since.

The landlady reported her concerns to police when she visited the property the following day and found the sisters’ personal belongings.

Police have now shared new CCTV footage which shows Eliza and Henrietta, who are part of a set of triplets, also made an earlier visit to the bridge where they were last seen.

The 32-year-olds were both wearing rucksacks and spent five minutes at Victoria Bridge and the nearby footpath but did “not engage with anyone else”.

This footage was captured around 2.50pm on Monday, January 6.

The pair then made their way back to their flat via Union Square shopping centre.

New sighting of Huszti sisters on CCTV

Police have said there is nothing to suggest they left the flat again before heading back to the river in the early hours of Tuesday.

Neither of the sisters has been heard of since then and extensive searches are continuing in the area – with plans to extend to the harbour area in the coming days.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements.

“Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers and we have so far established that Eliza and Henrietta were at the footpath next to the River Dee at 2.50pm on Monday, January 6.

“Although the sisters didn’t engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

“Please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“After returning home, there is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Public appeal for information

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Superintendent Howieson added: “We have had a positive response from the public to our appeals and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward.

“I would again urge anyone with any information which could help find Eliza and Henrietta to get in touch.

“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

“Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.