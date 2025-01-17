New CCTV image released as it emerges Henrietta Huszti sent landlady message at exact time of last sighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New CCTV image released as it emerges Henrietta Huszti sent landlady message at exact time of last sighting

New details reveal the sisters were on Victoria Bridge a day before they disappeared.

By Ellie Milne
Huszti sisters on CCTV on January 6
Eliza and Henrietta on CCTV at Victoria Bridge on January 6 . Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Two sisters missing from Aberdeen sent their landlady a text at the exact time of their last sighting, police have confirmed.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who were last seen on CCTV at Victoria Bridge at 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7, shared a message saying they would not be returning to their flat in Charlotte Street.

Henrietta’s mobile was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since.

The landlady reported her concerns to police when she visited the property the following day and found the sisters’ personal belongings.

A selfie taken by sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on Tuesday, January 7. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have now shared new CCTV footage which shows Eliza and Henrietta, who are part of a set of triplets, also made an earlier visit to the bridge where they were last seen.

The 32-year-olds were both wearing rucksacks and spent five minutes at Victoria Bridge and the nearby footpath but did “not engage with anyone else”.

This footage was captured around 2.50pm on Monday, January 6.

The pair then made their way back to their flat via Union Square shopping centre.

New sighting of Huszti sisters on CCTV

Superintendent David Howieson held a press conference in relation to the missing sisters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police have said there is nothing to suggest they left the flat again before heading back to the river in the early hours of Tuesday.

Neither of the sisters has been heard of since then and extensive searches are continuing in the area – with plans to extend to the harbour area in the coming days.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements.

“Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers and we have so far established that Eliza and Henrietta were at the footpath next to the River Dee at 2.50pm on Monday, January 6.

“Although the sisters didn’t engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

Police searches continuing on Thursday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“After returning home, there is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Public appeal for information

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were captured on CCTV in Aberdeen at 2.12am on January 7. Image: Police Scotland.

Superintendent Howieson added: “We have had a positive response from the public to our appeals and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward.

“I would again urge anyone with any information which could help find Eliza and Henrietta to get in touch.

“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

“Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.

