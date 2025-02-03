Kippie Lodge expansion with tennis on the ROOF, climbing wall, jacuzzi and bigger gym

Kippie Lodge could soon undergo a radical reinvention with a new extension, while a Banff bakery could become new holiday accommodation in the town centre.

Meanwhile, an eco warrior has formed plans for their dream home on a hillside outside Fordyce.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans to bring more students into a complex just outside the centre of Aberdeen.

Extra student flats for Aberdeen complex

There have been plenty of student flat plans in and around the city centre in recent months.

Union Terrace proposals are in the works, a new block could be built on King Street and permission was recently granted for the conversion of the Northern Hotel.

Now, the London-based owners of the ABeleven complex, at the junction of Hardgate and Willowbank Road want to add 10 more apartments.

They would be built on the lower ground floor, beneath the existing building.

It would mean 11 parking spaces being wiped out, which developers say will discourage “unnecessary car usage”.

£65,000 fence planned for city school

Council chiefs want to install a bigger, much sturdier fence at an Aberdeen school.

Abbotswell Primary School, on Faulds Gate in Kincorth, will be surrounded by a 1.8m fence under the £65,000 proposals.

Stonehaven firm moving south

Now we venture to the Mearns, where GWT Plant Hire wants to relocate south from its premises just outside Stonehaven…

Bosses are keen to transform an unused agricultural building at Laurencekirk into a new repairs workshop for agricultural machinery.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how GWT Plant Hire carries out work for clients from all over the north-east, Angus and Tayside.

But the current base at Rickarton, outside Stonehaven, is “limited by the Slug Road access, especially during periods of adverse weather”.

Architects from Inspired Design say the landowner at the proposed Laurencekirk site uses “more modern buildings” these days.

They add: “The proposal constitutes the re-use of a vacant and empty building within the countryside.”

Westhill burger van gets permission to serve office workers

Jennie Johnston has been given permission to permanently base her JP’s Kitchen “Scottish Street Food” burger van at the car park of the Wickes in Westhill.

The van is on Exploration Way, next to Arnhall Business Park, and in the perfect spot to feed scores of hungry office workers.

Council planning chiefs have approved the plans, saying the loss of four parking spaces is acceptable.

Banff bakery to become holiday accommodation

A former bakery building close to Strait Path in Banff could soon become a new place for holidaymakers to stay.

The unit was previously used by Granny Bakes, which closed in 2018.

The plans for the one-bedroom apartment have been lodged by Angelica Duncan, who lives nearby in Gamrie.

Proposals to turn the old bakery shop itself into a tattoo parlour were approved in 2022.

‘Fully off-grid’ home at Fordyce as owner worries about climate crisis

Over at Fordyce, proposals have been lodged for a new home in the countryside.

The new property at Brae of Towie would be “fully off-grid”, replacing a derelict croft at the site.

Bolton-based Jos Bhuiyan has submitted the plan, after buying the Brae of Towie land in 2021 “with the aim of regenerating the hillside and increasing biodiversity”.

Architects say the new owner has already been “carrying out extensive soil regeneration, habitat creation and native tree planting”.

What would new rural property be like?

And the new home would “provide a full-time living, environmentally sustainable base from which they can continue this work throughout the rest of their lives”.

Previous proposals were lodged for three adjacent four-bedroom houses there, but this was later reduced to just the one property.

Now, they have changed again – as the applicants want to “significantly

reduce the physical and environmental footprint” there.

These latest plans are simply for a “highly energy efficient” one-bedroom house.

Architects state: “In response to their ongoing familiarity with the hillside plus the growing urgency of the climate crisis, the applicants wish to create a dwelling with particularly low resource consumption.”

The new home, called House 2025, would be “fully off-grid with self-sufficient water and energy supply throughout”.

Named “Brae New World“, the 28-acre site is open to visitors – who are encouraged to “take only photos. Leave only footsteps”.

Fraserburgh Dunes Golf Centre to spend £350k on changes

Chiefs at the Dunes Golf Centre in Fraserburgh want to spend £350,000 on the popular venue.

The building was re-opened about 10 years ago by PGA professional Peter Myers, his wife Emma and their son Billy.

It now offers a 10-bay driving range, VIP grass tee area, a 10-hole “adventure putting” zone, an indoor golf studio, custom fit centre and a huge shop.

There are also professional lessons available, along with a 60-seater cafe.

Now, management want to improve on that catering side of things, with an additional restaurant and toilets – and a bigger kitchen.

Meanwhile, the shop would be extended too and one of the bays in the driving range would be used to “store a robot”.

Kippie Lodge extension plans unveiled

The Kippie Lodge sports and leisure club was formed in the early days of Aberdeen’s oil boom.

It opened at Milltimber in 1973 as the Aberdeen Petroleum Club – a venue just for those working in the thriving sector.

The resort has a gym, golf course, pool, tennis courts and beauty and hair salons. But bosses are now planning an expansion.

They want to offer accessible toilets, more gym space and a jacuzzi at the swimming pool.

Meanwhile, the garden room would be replaced.

A multi-use games area would be created in the grounds, and the existing “tennis dome” would linked to the main building “for better security”.

The plans don’t stop there though… A padel tennis court would be added – on the roof!

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain how the facility is “member owned”, with around 4,300 at last count.

They mainly come from Cults, Bieldside, Milltimber and Peterculter, as do most of the 81 employees.

The replacement garden room would allow for an all-year round catering service amid increased demand for corporate events.

At the moment, the garden room is only temporary – and having a permanent structure will “negate some of the need for marquee hire”.

The planning document adds: “It is important the council recognises our aims and aspirations, and should therefore wholly and unequivocally support the proposal and grant planning consent as sought.”

What would be included in new gym of Kippie Lodge extension?

Kippie Lodge itself dates back to 1936 when it was designed by Arthur Mackinnon, the same architect behind Aberdeen Fire Station on King Street.

Though this Deeside creation was considered his “best house”, the self-deprecating Aberdonian had described it simply as “just a box designed around their carpets”.

Banchory-based present day architect Matthew Merchant explains how the two-storey extension to the building would work.

It would have weights and a trainer room on the ground floor, along with a “functional gym” upstairs.

A sectioned-off spin studio is also planned for the first floor – along with a climbing wall passing through both levels.

UTG pavilion needs £70k changes

In December, The P&J revealed plans to transform the final Union Terrace Gardens pavilion into a trendy brunch and bao bun bar.

Speaking after being granted an alcohol licence for the premises, the business brain behind the scheme told us it was only the beginning of a long process.

Stuart Ross, who runs the Grub coffee shops across Aberdeen, said there would be “more hurdles” ahead of his planned opening this summer.

And now, Mr Ross has lodged a building warrant with Aberdeen City Council seeking to make changes to the glazed structure on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace.

He wants to remove the existing window arrangement at the ground level, and install automatic sliding doors.

This level, just off Union Terrace, would become a go-to destination for brunches.

Windows on the lower ground floor would be changed too, with another door created, as this becomes a bar serving up Vietnamese street food.

Internal changes would see bars formed on both floors, and a commercial kitchen fitted.

This space is the last of the trio of tram-inspired structures in need of a permanent occupant.

Common Sense Coffee House occupies the unit across from His Majesty’s Theatre and Sugarbird wine bar has proven a hit since opening along Union Terrace.

