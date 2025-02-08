American YouTuber shows off Doric skills to Aberdeenshire locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American YouTuber shows off Doric skills to Aberdeenshire locals

From pub punters in Fraserburgh to fisherman heading out to the North Sea, Xioamanyc wowed locals with his understanding of Doric.

By Jamie Sinclair
The YouTuber pleasantly surprised many locals on the trip. Image Xiaomanyc.
An American YouTuber has wowed Aberdeenshire locals with his impressive Doric skills.

Xiaomanyc, best known simply as Xiaoma, visited Aberdeen, Gardenstown, Fraserburgh and Peterhead on his travels.

His channel features videos where he stuns people all over the world after learning their local dialects or languages.

Throughout his time on the site, he has amassed over 6 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views.

Xiaoma – real name Arieh Smith – was helped on the journey by his tour guides at Grampian Escape. Image: Xiaomanyc.

Whether it was chatting to locals in a pub in Fraserburgh, or a fisherman going out to the North Sea, the YouTuber was put through his paces in trying to keep up with the Doric tongue.

The trip was organised by Grampian Escapes, with tour guide Jamie Robertson offering a crash course in everything Doric.

Jamie takes Xioama on a special one day trip to teach him all things Doric.

Starting off in Aberdeen, he meets with a Doric speaker who explains how very few people in the city actually speak the dialect.

He then heads off to the Globe Inn where he is assured the haddock is “aye peckin”.

Later in the video, he heads to Gardenstown, where he takes in the culture and different way of life of a fishing village from John, 75, a fisherman since he was 15.

Arieh met up with John, a fisherman who has lived in Gardenstown his whole life. Image: Xiaomanyc

Clearly taken aback by the place, Xioama said: “I loved Gardenstown. I think it’s probably one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever visited.”

He even gets to see some Highland Coos up close.

The highland coos were a real highlight for the New Yorker. Image: Xiaomanyc.

In Fraserburgh, he heads to the Balaclava Bar for a few “low fliers”.

It’s here that he makes friends with some regulars, one of who is determined to show off his dancing skills.

Xioama’s understanding of Doric was really put to the test here.

He said: “It was definitely tough understanding the older guys in the Balaclava Bar.

“There were a few things I didn’t catch but that could have been the whisky!”

Arieh made some friends with locals at the Balaclava Bar. Image: Xiaomanyc.

Xioama finishes off his journey with a trip to tour guide Jamie’s grandfather’s home in Peterhead.

The vlogger was keen to pick up some “sweeties for his bairns” and goes away with some homemade tablet.

Xioama on his Doric Adventure

Xioama noted the similarities between Doric sounds and different languages.

He said: “The who, what, when, why words were a highlight. Fit, fae, foo, all really stood out to me.

“They sounded very Germanic, and I could see why people mistake it for that. There’s a lot of similar sounds.

“I visited Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and they speak a language called Frisian.

“That’s probably the closest I’ve heard to Doric.”

He has a lot of love for Aberdeenshire and Scotland as a whole.

He said: “This is my third trip to Scotland. Every time I visit I seem to have more and more fun.

“There’s another video on my channel where I spoke Gaelic on the Isle of Uist, which was such an amazing trip.”

The YouTube star was faced with some classic Aberdeenshire wintery conditions. Image: Xiaomanyc.

Xioma also shared some thoughts on the importance of keeping regional dialects and languages alive.

“In this day and age of mass media which is heavily English focussed, it’s really cool that places have their own dialects still exist” he said.

“I think linguistic diversity is really important.”

Conversation