Inside look at ‘derelict and decaying’ farmhouse outside Inverurie as owners plan demolition

Passersby may struggle to notice the derelict cottage at Waterton Farm, outside Inverurie.

The building at Pitcaple has become surrounded with overgrowth, with vegetation sprouting inside and all around it.

This cottage dates back to the 19th century.

But planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council reveal the condition it has fallen into, and outline proposals to demolish and replace it.

Specialist engineers from Fairhurst visited the property to offer their thoughts on its condition.

They reveal that the roof has “evidence of significant rotting, woodworm and

infestation in the timber trusses and ceiling joists”.

Walls inside have fallen victim to damp, external walls are riddled with cracks and the floorboards are falling apart.

The experts say that any repairs would be expensive and difficult to justify.

Fairhurst’s report reveals “vegetation growing on and through the property”…

Who is behind the plan to demolish old farm cottage?

The plans have been lodged by Charles Downie, who wants to build a new house and garage at the Whiteford spot.

There would be a living room, kitchen, dining room and family area on the ground floor of the replacement home.

Upstairs, there would be four bedrooms.

Derelict Inverurie farmhouse has ‘been targeted by vandals and thieves’

Mr Downie submitted similar plans in 2023, receiving support from next door neighbour Dennis Helliwell.

Mr Helliwell said he had lived at the spot for 39 years “and has seen the farmhouse gradually deteriorate and decay, with several acts of vandalism and theft”.

His letter to the council, sent in September 2023, added: “To have a fully functional and occupied property would be beneficial to the local area.”

The previous plans were scrapped in April 2024, as Mr Downie had not submitted the required reports within the set timeframe.

You can see the new application in full on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

We recently rounded up several abandoned sites in and around Inverurie.

