New dream home planned in Aberdeen’s west end while Fraserburgh man wants neighbour’s hedge cut

Glamping pods planned at scenic Aberdeenshire spot

The picturesque settlement of Dess is formed around a crook in the River Dee between Banchory and Aboyne.

While it’s on the way out to tourist hotspots like Ballater and Balmoral, it has its own feature to attract visitors in the Dess Falls.

And now some developers want to capitalise on its potential by knocking down a cottage there and putting up four glamping pods in its place.

Jac Ltd, which is based in the town of Royston in Hertfordshire, wants to flatten Burn Cottage.

Have a look around the property:

The proposed pods would each come with their own external decking – and hot tubs!

Trees would be planted while a “wildflower meadow” would be sown.

The huts are described as “high-end”, and are hoped to provide “subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists visiting the area on short breaks and weekend stays”.

Takeaway wants to spruce up historic Deeside building

A few miles away in Kincardine O’Neil, the owners of the Golden House Chinese takeaway want to carry out some changes to their historic building.

The business is based in part of what was the C-listed Gordon Arms Hotel, which dates back to the early 19th century.

Boss Haiyan Ni notes that some parts of the building need done up, while some weathered windows are “in particularly poor condition”.

He is now seeking consent to repair external masonry, redecorate the joinery and replace windows well past their best.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed a couple’s vision to knock down a derelict farmhouse at Kincardine O’Neil to make way for a new family home

New signs at the Marcliffe amid major upgrade plans

The new management team at Aberdeen’s illustrious Marcliffe hotel are working on some slight changes at the front of the venue.

Aberdeen City Council has now approved proposals for classy new gold signs to be erected just off North Deeside Road.

The hotel is to undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade after it was acquired by the Balmoral Group last year.

Last month, the industry was left in mourning when former owner Stewart Spence died at the age of 77.

Disused public toilet faces demolition

It was almost two years ago now that the council closed down Cults Library.

It came after a decision to close the small public toilet outside, which was also a victim of budget cuts.

And now any hopes of the wee public convenience ever reopening have been dashed – as the council plans to spend £7,000 demolishing it.

Stonehaven landmark to become new seaside home

Late last year, proposals were formed to turn a coastal Stonehaven guesthouse into a new dream home.

Jubilee House, on Keith Place, dates back to the 18th century when it was built as a sail loft for the town’s fishing fleet.

It had been operated as a holiday home for people with disabilities until Cornerstone departed a few years ago and it was put on the market.

The new plans were put forward by Jamie McMillan, the director of real estate firms J2M Holdings and Nostaw Ltd in October.

But he was sent back to the drawing board by planning chiefs in December, as they demanded some tweaks to respect the historic nature of the site.

And now, revised proposals have been rubber-stamped.

Aberdeen prepares for arrival of the Tall Ships

And now we go from the north-east’s nautical past to a future event that’s already sparking much excitement in the Granite City…

The Tall Ships Race will arrive in Aberdeen in July, bringing dozens of stunning vessels into the harbour and thousands of tourists to the city.

Event organisers are now seeking permission to add murals to some city buildings for the extravaganza.

Some of these will be painted onto transit sheds at Regent Quay, where a huge outdoor market is being set up.

Curated at the Quayside will run from July 19 to July 22, with 60 stalls lining the area.

Nearby, another colourful design is planned to be emblazoned onto the Pure Gym building at Shiprow.

It’s hoped that the mural will point tourists in the direction of the city centre, where they can explore Aberdeen’s shops, bars and restaurants.

Tourism bosses say thousands of Aberdeen cruise ship visitors ‘won’t be deterred by city centre chaos’

Garden dispute drives Fraserburgh man over the hedge…

The north-east’s planning system is no stranger to the occasional neighbourhood spat, with tall fences, rogue putting greens and even the “wrong type of granite” occasionally sparking outcry in our communities.

In 2013, the Scottish Government brought in new laws to help deal with one particularly thorny issue…

The High Hedge Act enshrined certain legal regulations about, as you might guess from the name, how big your hedge can be.

Since this came into force, residents have been able to make official appeals to have their neighbour’s bushes lopped down if they can prove it’s affecting them badly enough.

And it was this legislation that Fraserburgh man James Buchan turned to in a bid to settle a dispute with Neil Leslie…

‘Off with his hedge!’

Forms submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain that Mr Buchan’s Kirkton Road property backs onto the rear garden of Mr Leslie’s home on Kennedy Place.

Mr Buchan told planning chiefs how he “approached” his neighbour three times about the hedge in 2024, “asking for it to be cut down to a reasonable level”.

The document explains that Mr Leslie agreed to give it a trim, but later changed his mind out of fear this might kill the hedge.

Mr Buchan adds: “This shows to me that the neighbour agrees that the hedge is too high.”

He notes that a final attempt was made to resolve the issue in November, before he went down the official route…

‘High hedge ruins my kids’ fun and spoils summer feasts’

Asked to describe the effect the hedge has on his property, Mr Buchan discusses how things have changed since he moved in 14 years ago.

“I could sit in the back garden until early evening while still being in the sunshine,” he laments.

He adds that he recently spent a lot of money “modernising” the garden for his young children to enjoy, but Mr Buchan claims they have to trundle indoors at about 4.30pm.

“They are out of the garden due to the height of the neighbour’s hedge, meaning their fun has to end early,” the Broch resident continues.

“Even in the hot summer days, when planning a BBQ, once it is time to sit down and eat the food outside, my whole garden is in shade.

“More often than not, we end up eating inside.”

So what happened after that?

Council experts were sent out to investigate the 2.45m tall leylandii hedge.

A report explains that the “key” issues are whether this hedge “has an adverse effect on the enjoyment of a property”.

Officials add: “It is accepted that the high hedge will prevent some sunlight from entering the appellant’s rear garden.

“By mid-afternoon (3pm onwards) the shadow of the existing hedge starts to cast into

the garden… By 7pm the whole of the garden is in shadow, which is as a result of the existing hedge.”

But they explain that it would only be reasonable to ask for a 45cm reduction in the height of the bush – and are concerned this would not be worth it.

In defence of the Fraserburgh high hedge…

The report states: “The hedge currently provides screening between both properties, ensuring privacy and preventing overlooking.

“The hedge provides privacy to both neighbours.”

And so officials have refused the application, allowing the bush to stay as it is.

They conclude: “To serve a High Hedge Notice would not result in a significant betterment to the garden.

“To serve a notice would have a minimal impact and would not sufficiently

improve the enjoyment of the domestic property .”

What do you think of the high hedge dispute? Let us know in our comments section below

Kinaldie Crescent home plan in Aberdeen

Finally, plans have been unveiled for a modern new home down at the bottom of the Kinaldie Crescent cul de sac in the west end of Aberdeen.

Applicant Mustapha Berkane wants to construct the eye-catching abode on land between numbers 22 and 24.

He owns both properties.

Number 22 went on the market for £375,000 in 2021, while 24 was sold for £350,000 in 2022.

The design of this new house has been hailed as “unashamedly contemporary”.

Architects say: “The applicant’s vision is to create a sustainable home that is

seamlessly integrated into its natural surroundings.”

Side extensions and a garage would be torn down to make the extra room required for the new property.

You can see the plans for yourself here:

