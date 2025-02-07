Exclusive: Black Sheep Coffee trying to offload empty Caffe Nero – as Union Street unit lies empty for almost two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Black Sheep Coffee trying to offload empty Caffe Nero – as Union Street unit lies empty for almost two years

It is understood that the London-based coffee chain is seeking a way out as the owners no longer have the money to fit out the vacant unit.

By Denny Andonova
A photo of the former Caffe Nero, Union Street.
Caffe Nero moved out of the unit on 73-79 Union Street in May 2023 when their lease expired. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Black Sheep Coffee bosses are looking at ways to offload the Union Street unit that still lies empty almost two years after they took on the lease.

The London-based chain – which also runs an outlet at Union Square – signed the papers for the former Caffe Nero in May 2023.

But their plans to expand their Aberdeen offering with a second branch have been in limbo ever since and the prominent building remains empty.

Last summer, their landlord, Raymond Kohli, told The P&J that the coffee makers were quick to snap up the unit after he gave them “several incentives” to lure them in.

The former Caffe Nero was completely stripped out when the company moved out in 2023. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

They took on the lease within two weeks of Caffe Nero leaving the property, and planning permission for new signage was swiftly approved.

But nothing has happened, and speculation has been mounting about the future of the building.

Now, after 16 months of silence on the matter, Black Sheep Coffee have revealed they are actively looking for someone else to take it off their hands.

Why is the former Caffe Nero branch still empty?

The property on 73-79 Union Street has been put back on the market, with interested parties able to rent the unit from Black Sheep Coffee for £85,000 per annum.

Company officials say this is one of the options they are exploring at the moment in a bid to pass the property to a third party – although they are not officially letting go of it.

The property has been empty for more than a year. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

It is understood they recently tried to give the stripped out unit back to the landlord, saying they don’t have the cash to fit it out due to their rapid expansion across the UK.

But this is not the first time they have snapped up a Caffe Nero unit and then left it lying empty for months.

Black Sheep Coffee have previously been accused of trying to get the upper hand over their established competitors by forcing them out of their premises.

Several of their UK branches are at former properties of their rival, and there are the occasional announcements of new venues with the comment: “RIP Caffe Nero”.

Black Sheep Coffee opened their first Aberdeen branch at the former Patisserie Valerie in Union Square in May 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

However, several of their new locations remain untouched – including a former Caffe Nero branch in Basingstoke shopping centre that they took on in April 2023.

Their plans for an empty Chichester shop have also recently fallen through, almost two years after signing the lease for it.

What do you think will happen with the former Caffe Nero unit? Let us know in our comments section below.

So what do Black Sheep coffee plan to do with the Union Street unit now?

A spokeswoman for coffee chain says they are currently trying to find a franchisee to take on the high street property and bring it back to its former splendour.

In other words, the property could still end up as a Black Sheep Coffee branch but it will be run by a different party.

Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street, formerly Caffe Nero.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The other avenue they would be looking to take – if this doesn’t work out – will be to try and sublet the unit to another company.

However, this would have to be a firm similar to Black Sheep Coffee if they are to avoid the palaver of sorting out the necessary planning permissions for a different use.

The Black Sheep Coffee official added: “Unfortunately, the franchisee that was meant to build and operate our Aberdeen shop on Union street is no longer able to progress, so we are looking for a replacement.

“We’re giving this a few weeks and then we might opt to just open the site ourselves as corporate.”

Read more:

Conversation