Hero oil and gas worker ‘resuscitated man who collapsed at Aberdeen Airport’

An oil and gas worker has told of the moment he resuscitated a man who collapsed at Aberdeen Airport.

Alex Eaton, 44, revived the plane passenger, who suddenly fell to the floor in the queue for passport control on Saturday January 25.

He claims that he stepped up after nobody came forward amid calls for a doctor or medic.

He was soon joined by Border Force agents and other passengers, who assisted the man before paramedics arrived.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Alex said: “There was a lady who had just started the process for chest compressions.

“We thought he was gone, we were checking for vital signs.

‘If you have an opportunity to help, then step up’

“However, luckily someone brought over a defibrillator and we gave him four shocks in total/

“Luckily, he came round after that.

“I was shocked, he was almost standing back up at the end.

“Then an ambulance was called, and he was wheeled out and sent to hospital.

“I really hope he is okay now.”

Despite, the condition of the man being unknown, Alex said he was glad he could help.

However, last weekend was not the first time he had been thrust into a life-or-death situation – and he encouraged others to seek out first aid training so they can “step up”.

He continued: “Believe it or not, this is the second time in six months this has happened!

“We had a guy collapse while we were playing five-a-side football, and I stepped forward again and helped out.”

Alex ‘just glad everything went okay’ after Aberdeen Airport incident

Despite his efforts, Alex was reluctant to be called a hero.

He added: “I was just glad to see it dealt with, it was a truly awful situation.

“At the end of the day, if it was one of my family or friends then I’d want someone to have the courage to step up.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to hospital.

Aberdeen Airport declined to comment.