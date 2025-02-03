Hero oil and gas worker ‘resuscitated man who collapsed at Aberdeen Airport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero oil and gas worker ‘resuscitated man who collapsed at Aberdeen Airport’

Alex Eaton says his workplace first aid training allowed him to 'step up' in a 'truly awful situation'.

A man had to be resuscitated at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

An oil and gas worker has told of the moment he resuscitated a man who collapsed at Aberdeen Airport.

Alex Eaton, 44, revived the plane passenger, who suddenly fell to the floor in the queue for passport control on Saturday January 25.

He claims that he stepped up after nobody came forward amid calls for a doctor or medic.

He was soon joined by Border Force agents and other passengers, who assisted the man before paramedics arrived.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Alex said: “There was a lady who had just started the process for chest compressions.

“We thought he was gone, we were checking for vital signs.

‘If you have an opportunity to help, then step up’

“However, luckily someone brought over a defibrillator and we gave him four shocks in total/

“Luckily, he came round after that.

“I was shocked, he was almost standing back up at the end.

“Then an ambulance was called, and he was wheeled out and sent to hospital.

“I really hope he is okay now.”

Alex stepped up with no doctors around to help. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Despite, the condition of the man being unknown, Alex said he was glad he could help.

However, last weekend was not the first time he had been thrust into a life-or-death situation – and he encouraged others to seek out first aid training so they can “step up”.

He continued: “Believe it or not, this is the second time in six months this has happened!

“We had a guy collapse while we were playing five-a-side football, and I stepped forward again and helped out.”

Alex ‘just glad everything went okay’ after Aberdeen Airport incident

Despite his efforts, Alex was reluctant to be called a hero.

He added: “I was just glad to see it dealt with, it was a truly awful situation.

“At the end of the day, if it was one of my family or friends then I’d want someone to have the courage to step up.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to hospital.

Aberdeen Airport declined to comment.

