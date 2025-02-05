Revealed: Why council spent more than £100,000 on ‘temporary’ Ellon traffic lights – that stayed there for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Why council spent more than £100,000 on ‘temporary’ Ellon traffic lights – that stayed there for three years

The lights on Golf Road have finally been removed after three years - but why where they there for so long?

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The temporary traffic lights on Ellon's Golf Road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council spent more than £100,000 to operate a “temporary” crossing in Ellon for three years – but why did it cost so much?

The lights on Golf Road were put in place as construction work started on new affordable housing at the former Ellon Academy site back in 2021.

However, they have finally been removed after three years as the replacement permanent crossing is now fully functional.

As the scheme comes to an end, we tallied up the final bill…

The Golf Road temporary crossing back in January 2022. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A freedom of information request revealed the local authority had spent a whopping £105,100.65 on the Golf Road traffic lights.

While the total sum included the overall hire, it also included maintenance and call out charges for the crossing.

It covered costs to remove and reinstall it over school holidays too, as they were taken down when children were not using the road.

Why were the temporary lights needed?

The “necessary” measure was put in place as the former pelican crossing on Golf Road was removed during building works at Schoolhill.

It was taken away to form a new access point for the affordable housing development.

Council officers said the temporary lights were needed to allow pedestrians and school children get across the road safely.

The new affordable housing development in Ellon. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The crossing was often removed ahead of school holidays which provided some relief to motorists.

However, they were quickly put back in place as soon as the new term began.

But doing this repeatedly came at a price.

The temporary Golf Road lights just before they were removed. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

When the new houses were given the go-ahead back in 2020, councillors were told the crossing would be replaced with dropped kerbs.

But, members pressed officers for a new crossing to ensure the safety of pedestrians walking to and from the town centre.

Why was it there for years?

However, there is another reason for the temporary measure being in place for so long.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council explained that the local authority had to purchase land from the golf club to enable the new crossing to be installed.

The temporary lights in Ellon are now gone for good. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He said: “Our role is to ensure that the infrastructure we provide on the road supports the wider developments in that area.

“Much of those developments, and their timelines for completion, are not owned by the council.

“Third party land was required in order to provide the space to construct and install the lights.”

He also said the new crossing is a “significant improvement” on the previous one, as it can provide extra assistance to cyclists.

A new path will be added to McDonald Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a path through the Caroline’s Well Wood has been completed as part of a wider Ellon project.

It provides a link connecting housing to the the north of the town to the centre.

Conversation