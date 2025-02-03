Cruden Bay cat reunited with owners after being found seven miles away from home

A cat missing from its Cruden Bay home for nearly two weeks has been reunited with its owners after being found seven miles away.

Ollie’s owners Peter and Pamela Campbell were distraught when he disappeared overnight on January 18.

After 12 days of searching, they had almost given up hope of ever finding him, before receiving a call from their vet to say he had been found in the Aberdeenshire village of Collieston.

The four-year-old tomcat had turned up at the Emmajane Kingaby’s door in the pouring rain.

The creative development coordinator at Robert Gordon University was working from home when she spotted him and let him inside.

After some Facebook sleuthing and help from a local resident who had a microchip scanner, Ollie was reunited with his family.

Ollie reunited with owners after being missing for days during Storm Eowyn

Ollie’s owner Peter said: “It was so out of character for him to disappear.

“Of course, we were fearing the worst because the weather wasn’t great and it was very cold.

“By mid-week, we were thinking the worst had happened. Pamela was totally distraught – she absolutely adores him.”

When Pamela came to the house to pick up Ollie, Emmajane said it was an “emotional” moment.

Pamela thanked her with flowers and cat treats for her cat Midget – plus a card ‘from Ollie’.

She said: “I’m just really thankful that they’ve been reunited.

“I can’t imagine the pain they’ve suffered in the last ten days searching for Ollie.

“Having a cat myself, Midget, I can’t imagine what that must’ve felt like.

“It’s the power of the community coming together to reunite them.

“Cruden Bay to Collieston is quite a distance but Ollie is clearly a resilient creature!”

Peter added: “I have no idea how on earth he could’ve possibly walked to Collieston or why he would’ve gone there.

“We really thought he was a goner.

“We’re so chuffed Emma went to that bother because most people would’ve fed him and chucked him out.

“To think he’s walked all the way to Collieston is amazing.”