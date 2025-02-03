Cruden Bay cat reunited with owners after being found seven miles away from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cruden Bay cat reunited with owners after being found seven miles away from home

Ollie was missing for nearly two weeks during Storm Eowyn.

Ollie the cat is finally back in his Cruden Bay home. Image: Peter Campbell.
By Ena Saracevic

A cat missing from its Cruden Bay home for nearly two weeks has been reunited with its owners after being found seven miles away.

Ollie’s owners Peter and Pamela Campbell were distraught when he disappeared overnight on January 18.

After 12 days of searching, they had almost given up hope of ever finding him, before receiving a call from their vet to say he had been found in the Aberdeenshire village of Collieston.

Emmajane found Ollie outside her house. Image: Emmajane Kingaby.
The four-year-old tomcat had turned up at the Emmajane Kingaby’s door in the pouring rain.

The creative development coordinator at Robert Gordon University was working from home when she spotted him and let him inside.

After some Facebook sleuthing and help from a local resident who had a microchip scanner, Ollie was reunited with his family.

Ollie’s owner Peter said: “It was so out of character for him to disappear.

“Of course, we were fearing the worst because the weather wasn’t great and it was very cold.

“By mid-week, we were thinking the worst had happened. Pamela was totally distraught – she absolutely adores him.”

Emmajane, who helped Ollie find his owners, with her cat Midget. Image: Emmajane Kingaby.
When Pamela came to the house to pick up Ollie, Emmajane said it was an “emotional” moment.

Pamela thanked her with flowers and cat treats for her cat Midget – plus a card ‘from Ollie’.

She said: “I’m just really thankful that they’ve been reunited.

“I can’t imagine the pain they’ve suffered in the last ten days searching for Ollie.

“Having a cat myself, Midget, I can’t imagine what that must’ve felt like.

“It’s the power of the community coming together to reunite them.

“Cruden Bay to Collieston is quite a distance but Ollie is clearly a resilient creature!”

The card from Ollie. Image: Emmajane Kingaby.

Peter added: “I have no idea how on earth he could’ve possibly walked to Collieston or why he would’ve gone there.

“We really thought he was a goner.

“We’re so chuffed Emma went to that bother because most people would’ve fed him and chucked him out.

“To think he’s walked all the way to Collieston is amazing.”

