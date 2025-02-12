Battle over ‘inappropriate Brazilian slate’ as developer transforms historic watermill outside Huntly into modern home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Battle over ‘inappropriate Brazilian slate’ as developer transforms historic watermill outside Huntly into modern home

Objections have been raised regarding building materials such used to restore building.

By Ross Hempseed
Placemill farm near Huntly.
Placemill Farm building is missing half its roof. Image: Design.

Historians have raised concerns over plans to transform a 200-year-old farm building outside Huntly into a modern home.

Placemill Farm’s crumbling watermill is a B-listed feature that has stood derelict for several years – but could be given a new lease of life under revamp plans lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

New owner James Bowie submitted proposals for the site in June, seeking to refurbish the structure and create a three-bedroom home.

What’s planned for Placemill Farm?

The ground floor would feature a large living room with a “feature aquarium”, two bedrooms and stairs leading down to the lower level.

Developers’ plan for Placemill Farm. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Downstairs there would be a master bedroom with a dressing room and en suite bathroom, along with a family snug area and a kitchen/diner.

There would also be a separate utility room, a larder and a guest toilet.

Plans include several new windows on the lower ground floor as well as folding doors leading out from the living room.

old watermill outside huntly.
The old building sits on an elevated ledge. Image: Design.

Developer’s plan vs council demands

The building is “structurally sound”, according to documents submitted to the authority.

However, it is missing part of its roof, which has become a point of contention that could obstruct Mr Bowie’s plans.

Council heritage watchdogs have objected to proposals to use “Brazilian slate” for the new roof, setting out a list of demands developers must meet.

They argue it “would not be appropriate for use on a listed building” and insist on using as much “reclaimed slate” as possible.

Brazilian slate is known for its quality, consistency, and smooth surface – but is argued it would be “inappropriate” on this listed farm building.

If that is not feasible, they recommend slate tiles from Wales, as the listed building must be “respected and retained.”

They have also requested more details on which walls are to be preserved and which are to be replaced, while any new vents must be cast iron.

The structure is sound but needs a lot of TLC. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

‘Aluminum windows not acceptable’

Mr Bowie had proposed aluminium window frames, but planning bosses insist they must be made of wood.

A report stated: “The building is a listed building, and the materials proposed should be of the highest quality and respect the historical significance of the building.

“Therefore, aluminium windows would not be acceptable.”

There were also calls for any lighting fixtures to be made of cast iron.

Council bosses are objecting to the scheme until their demands are met by developers.

Planning documents also revealed that Placemill Farm is home to four bat roosts.

The building has been gutted. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Would you use Brazilian slate in your home? Let us know in our comments section below.

The watermill’s past life

Placemill Farm was once part of a large farmstead stretching 285 acres and run by the Anderson family.

The family had rented the land from John Milne, who staged “hoeing matches” at the property.

R Allan champion of the 1935 hoeing match. Image: British Newspaper Archive.

A “hoeing match” is a competitive event where people race to see who can weed or cultivate the soil around plants the fastest and most efficiently.

In 1935, Mr R Allan was crowned victor in a “hoeing match” held at Placemill Farm.

