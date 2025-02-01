Second body recovered from River Dee believed to be Eliza Huszti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Second body recovered from River Dee believed to be Eliza Huszti

Police say body of second sister recovered last night.

By Louise Glen
A selfie taken by sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on Tuesday, January 7. Image: Police Scotland.

A second body recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen is believed to be that of Eliza Huszti.

Police were searching an area near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in the city after the body of a woman, believed to be Henrietta Huszti was discovered on Friday morning.

A second body was discovered near Victoria Bridge on Friday night around 9.05pm.

Whilst the woman has yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Eliza Huszti, who was reported missing with her sister Henrietta on January 7.

Family of Eliza Huszti informed

In a statement, officers said: “The body of a second woman was recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen on Friday, 31 January, 2025.

Aberdeen eliza nad Henrietta search
Search for missing sisters near Aberdeen Boat Club on the River Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Officers found the body in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge around 9.05pm and it was subsequently recovered.

Inquiries are ongoing

“The woman has yet to be identified but the family of Eliza Huszti, 32, who had been reported missing in the area on Tuesday, 7 January, has been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

This follows the discovery of the body of a woman in the River Dee around 7.55am on the same date and the family of Henrietta Huszti, 32, were informed.

Henrietta Huszti
Henrietta Huszti.. Image: Police Scotland.

Both women were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12 am on Tuesday January 7, 2025.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation