Second body recovered from River Dee believed to be Eliza Huszti

A second body recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen is believed to be that of Eliza Huszti.

Police were searching an area near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in the city after the body of a woman, believed to be Henrietta Huszti was discovered on Friday morning.

A second body was discovered near Victoria Bridge on Friday night around 9.05pm.

Whilst the woman has yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Eliza Huszti, who was reported missing with her sister Henrietta on January 7.

In a statement, officers said: “The body of a second woman was recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen on Friday, 31 January, 2025.

“Officers found the body in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge around 9.05pm and it was subsequently recovered.

“The woman has yet to be identified but the family of Eliza Huszti, 32, who had been reported missing in the area on Tuesday, 7 January, has been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

This follows the discovery of the body of a woman in the River Dee around 7.55am on the same date and the family of Henrietta Huszti, 32, were informed.

Both women were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12 am on Tuesday January 7, 2025.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

