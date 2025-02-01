Child, 9, taken to hospital after four-car crash on A96 at Oyne Fork

A nine-year-old child was taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on the A96 at the Oyne Fork.

Police said the child was taken to hospital as a precaution and a driver was charged in connection to the incident.

The crash happened on the A96 at the Oyne Fork, near the B9002 junction with Chapel of Garioch.

The incident happened at around 10.40am.

The Aberdeenshire road was restricted in both directions, with reports of long queues on the road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40am on Saturday, 1 February to a report of a crash involving four vehicles on the A96 at Oyne junction.

“Officers attended and a nine-year-old child was taken to hospital as a precaution. No one else was injured.

“One driver was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

In a report, AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash.

“Four vehicles involved on A96 both ways at B9002.”

Traffic Scotland is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “All lanes are restricted in both directions.”

