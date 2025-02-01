Floral tributes laid on the banks of the River Dee in memory of Huszti sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Floral tributes laid on the banks of the River Dee in memory of Huszti sisters

Two bodies - believed to be Henrietta and Eliza - were discovered on Friday.

By Louise Glen
Floral tributes have been left in memory fof Henrietta and Eliza Huszti at the River Dee, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tributes have been laid on the banks of the River Dee after the bodies of two women—believed to be the Huszti sisters—were found in the water.

Flowers have been placed near Aberdeen Boat Club in memory of sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

The 32-year-old Hungarian sisters, who were from a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

Floral tributes left on the banks of the River Dee
Floral tributes have been left in memory of Eliza and Henrietta at the River Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family, and the friends and colleagues of the women.

They had lived in Scotland for 10 years, and in Aberdeen for six years.

The BBC has reported they were saving up to buy a house with their brother Jozsef.

Large-scale searches by police divers and the Coastguard took place yesterday and continued into the night, when a second body was found.

A police spokesman said there was “nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality”.

Henrietta and Eliza were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday  January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

They were reported missing after concerns were raised about them later the same day.

After the first body was found on Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a second body was discovered on Friday night at around 9.05pm.

Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

Police thank the public for their support

The sisters had been missing since January 7. Image: Police Scotland

This morning, Police Scotland thanked the public for their assistance in the search for Henrietta and Eliza.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family, and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation