Floral tributes laid on the banks of the River Dee in memory of Huszti sisters

Tributes have been laid on the banks of the River Dee after the bodies of two women—believed to be the Huszti sisters—were found in the water.

Flowers have been placed near Aberdeen Boat Club in memory of sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

The 32-year-old Hungarian sisters, who were from a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family, and the friends and colleagues of the women.

They had lived in Scotland for 10 years, and in Aberdeen for six years.

The BBC has reported they were saving up to buy a house with their brother Jozsef.

Large-scale searches by police divers and the Coastguard took place yesterday and continued into the night, when a second body was found.

A police spokesman said there was “nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality”.

Henrietta and Eliza were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

They were reported missing after concerns were raised about them later the same day.

After the first body was found on Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a second body was discovered on Friday night at around 9.05pm.

Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

Police thank the public for their support

This morning, Police Scotland thanked the public for their assistance in the search for Henrietta and Eliza.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family, and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

