Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Four engines respond to fire at former Aberdeen health centre Firefighters and police are in attendance at the old Denburn Health Centre on Rosemount Viaduct. By Alberto Lejarraga February 1 2025, 5:02 pm February 1 2025, 5:02 pm

Firefighters and officers have been called to the Denburn Health Centre fire on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson Multiple fire engines are currently responding to a fire at a former health centre in Aberdeen. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent four appliances to the old Denburn Health Centre on Rosemount Viaduct. Police are also in attendance at the derelict building. It is understood that Rosemount Viaduct is closed in both directions. Four engines respond to Denburn Health Centre fire Firefighters were sent to the scene after receiving a call just before 4pm. A SFRS spokesperson said: "We are in attendance at the old Denburn Health Centre. "We have sent four appliances and all of them remain at the scene." Four fire engines and one police car are at the scene of the fire. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson
