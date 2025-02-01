Four engines respond to fire at former Aberdeen health centre

Multiple fire engines are currently responding to a fire at a former health centre in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent four appliances to the old Denburn Health Centre on Rosemount Viaduct.

Police are also in attendance at the derelict building.

It is understood that Rosemount Viaduct is closed in both directions.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after receiving a call just before 4pm.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at the old Denburn Health Centre.

“We have sent four appliances and all of them remain at the scene.”

