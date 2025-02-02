Woman charged after crash and erratic driving in Aberdeen

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash and erratic driving near Aberdeen.

The incident – which involved a silver Mini Cooper – happened on the Chapel of Stoneywood Road at about 12.05pm on Saturday February 1.

It followed reports of erratic driving on the A96 near Inverurie Road in Bucksburn.

The female driver is said to have attempted to flee after the accident, but officers traced her in the Cloverfield Gardens area.

She was taken to hospital for assessment.

The 41-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday February 3.

Police confirmed that the investigation remains open to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1615 of Saturday February 1, 2025.