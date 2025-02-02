Fundraiser launched to support the family of Huszti sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fundraiser launched to support the family of Huszti sisters

More than £1,300 was raised within a matter of hours to help the Huszti family in their time of need.

By Louise Glen
Tributes laid on banks of the River Dee for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.
Floral tributes have been left in memory for the two sisters at the River Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Kind-hearted Aberdonians are donating to a fundraiser to support the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

As they come to terms with the loss of their daughters, help the Huszti family in their time of need.

Anita Vida, a member of the Hungarian community in Aberdeen since September 2011, set up the crowdfunding campaign in the hope of raising £1,500.

By mid-afternoon on Sunday the fund had surpassed its target and was still climbing.

Floral tributes at Aberdeen Boat Club

Floral tributes laid at Aberdeen Boat CLub in memory of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.
Floral tributes have been laid on the banks of the River Dee near where Henrietta and Eliza were last seen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, flowers have continued to be laid near Aberdeen Boat Club as the city comes to terms with the loss of the women.

Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and the friends and colleagues of the women.

The 32-year-old Hungarian sisters, who were from a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

The body of one woman—believed to be that of Henrietta—was found on the morning of Friday January 31 in the River Dee near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

A second body—believed to be that of Eliza—was found on Friday night around 9.05pm near the Victoria Bridge.

The women had lived in Scotland for 10 years, spending the last six in Aberdeen.

‘This is an unimaginable loss’

In a fundraising campaign statement, Ms Vida said she was “deeply heartbroken” by the loss of the sisters.

A selfie taken by sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Speaking on behalf of the Hungarian community, she said: “We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic loss of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, who went missing on January 7 and were sadly discovered on January 31 in the River Dee, Aberdeen.

“This unimaginable loss has left their family devastated and, in this difficult time, we want to come together to offer our support.

“If you are able to contribute, any donation—no matter the amount—will help ease the financial burden on their grieving loved ones.

“Your kindness and generosity will mean so much to the family as they navigate this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you for your support, compassion and prayers.”

The fundraiser amassed more than £1,300 in its first 12 hours.

Among the donations are those that appear to have been made by fellow Hungarians, many sharing messages in memory of the Huszti sisters.

‘Őszinte részvétünk!’

Timeline of search for Huszti sisters Eliza and Henrietta.
Timeline of search for Huszti sisters Henrietta and Eliza. Image: DC Thomson design.

Many have been writing “Őszinte részvétünk!”, which translates from Hungarian as “Our sincere condolences”.

Another person wrote: “Őszinte részvétem a családnak. Nyugodjanak békében,” which translates as “My sincere condolences to the family. Rest in peace.”

And a further message reads: “Őszinte részvétem! Sok sok erőt és kitartást az egész családnak és barátoknak! Nyugodjon békében Henrietta és Eliza! RIP,” which translates as “My sincere condolences! Lots of strength and endurance to the entire family and friends! Rest in peace, Henrietta and Eliza! RIP.”

To donate to the Crowdfunding campaign, click here. 

