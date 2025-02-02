Fundraiser launched to support the family of Huszti sisters

Kind-hearted Aberdonians are donating to a fundraiser to support the family of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti.

As they come to terms with the loss of their daughters, help the Huszti family in their time of need.

Anita Vida, a member of the Hungarian community in Aberdeen since September 2011, set up the crowdfunding campaign in the hope of raising £1,500.

By mid-afternoon on Sunday the fund had surpassed its target and was still climbing.

Floral tributes at Aberdeen Boat Club

Meanwhile, flowers have continued to be laid near Aberdeen Boat Club as the city comes to terms with the loss of the women.

Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and the friends and colleagues of the women.

The 32-year-old Hungarian sisters, who were from a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

The body of one woman—believed to be that of Henrietta—was found on the morning of Friday January 31 in the River Dee near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

A second body—believed to be that of Eliza—was found on Friday night around 9.05pm near the Victoria Bridge.

The women had lived in Scotland for 10 years, spending the last six in Aberdeen.

‘This is an unimaginable loss’

In a fundraising campaign statement, Ms Vida said she was “deeply heartbroken” by the loss of the sisters.

Speaking on behalf of the Hungarian community, she said: “We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic loss of Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, who went missing on January 7 and were sadly discovered on January 31 in the River Dee, Aberdeen.

“This unimaginable loss has left their family devastated and, in this difficult time, we want to come together to offer our support.

“If you are able to contribute, any donation—no matter the amount—will help ease the financial burden on their grieving loved ones.

“Your kindness and generosity will mean so much to the family as they navigate this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you for your support, compassion and prayers.”

The fundraiser amassed more than £1,300 in its first 12 hours.

Among the donations are those that appear to have been made by fellow Hungarians, many sharing messages in memory of the Huszti sisters.

‘Őszinte részvétünk!’

Many have been writing “Őszinte részvétünk!”, which translates from Hungarian as “Our sincere condolences”.

Another person wrote: “Őszinte részvétem a családnak. Nyugodjanak békében,” which translates as “My sincere condolences to the family. Rest in peace.”

And a further message reads: “Őszinte részvétem! Sok sok erőt és kitartást az egész családnak és barátoknak! Nyugodjon békében Henrietta és Eliza! RIP,” which translates as “My sincere condolences! Lots of strength and endurance to the entire family and friends! Rest in peace, Henrietta and Eliza! RIP.”

To donate to the Crowdfunding campaign, click here.