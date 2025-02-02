Teen in hospital after assault at Duthie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen in hospital after assault at Duthie Park

Four police vehicles were sent to the Polmuir Road area of Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Alastair Gossip
Police and ambulance units were called to Duthie Park this afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A 16-year-old has been taken to hospital following an assault at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park.

Witnesses reported the victim had been assaulted by a group of youths.

Police and paramedics were sent to the Polmuir Road area on Sunday afternoon.

Four police vehicles were at the scene at about 2pm.

Several officers could be seen taking witness statements at the back of The Mound.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

Multiple police units were sent to the scene following reports of an assault. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A substance resembling white foam could be seen on the ground, but the nature of the incident is unclear at this time.

Multiple police vehicles at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park

Two onlookers who were interviewed by police at the scene told The P&J: “A group of around seven kids jumped another young boy.

“They all looked in their early teens.

“They were just bullying him basically”

A substance resembling white foam can be seen on the ground. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Teen in hospital after Duthie Park assault

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Sunday February 2 we received a report of an assault in the Polmuir Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 16-year-old youth was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

