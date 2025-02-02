Teen in hospital after assault at Duthie Park

A 16-year-old has been taken to hospital following an assault at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park.

Witnesses reported the victim had been assaulted by a group of youths.

Police and paramedics were sent to the Polmuir Road area on Sunday afternoon.

Four police vehicles were at the scene at about 2pm.

Several officers could be seen taking witness statements at the back of The Mound.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

A substance resembling white foam could be seen on the ground, but the nature of the incident is unclear at this time.

Two onlookers who were interviewed by police at the scene told The P&J: “A group of around seven kids jumped another young boy.

“They all looked in their early teens.

“They were just bullying him basically”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Sunday February 2 we received a report of an assault in the Polmuir Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 16-year-old youth was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”