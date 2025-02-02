Police cordon in place on busy Ellon street

A police cordon has been placed around Bridge Street in Ellon.

Around midday, an area of the shopping street was taped-off with a police vehicle blocking either end of one section of the street.

The cordon is from K and C Jewellery to Ythan Bakery on Ellon‘s shopping street.

Several works vans are parked in the street, that appear to be Scottish and Southern Electric Network (SSEN) maintenance vehicles.

We have asked police and SSEN to comment on the nature of the incident.

