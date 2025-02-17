Stonehaven man says neighbour’s new pergola is ‘infringing on his human rights’

Stonehaven neighbours are at odds over a new pergola, which one unhappy resident claims is “infringing on his human rights”, while the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce is in line for a bit of a makeover.

We start with a trip to the scenic, cobbled streets of Old Aberdeen…

Plans to do up historic house

Just around the corner from St Machar Cathedral, 49 Don Street is in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

It is owned by Keith and Jill Marriott, who are hoping to carry out work to “maintain the building’s condition and preserve its historic character”.

As the property dates back to the early 19th century and is B-listed, the council needs to sign off on any work.

Among a string of building upgrades, the couple want to install a new shower room, bathroom and kitchen.

Windows put in during the 1980s would be replaced, rooflights added and the roof itself would be re-slated.

Meanwhile, a new “garden studio” would be created “to support the owner’s interest in jewellery making”.

It would be at the bottom of the garden, to make sure it offers “picturesque views” of the sprawling outdoor space.

Why are changes needed?

Hyve Architects explain why the changes are required.

Papers sent to the council state: “The applicant now seeks to sensitively upgrade the existing building to enhance its energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and functionality, while respecting its historic character.

“Proposed works include essential remedial repairs to the buildings structure, which has deteriorated over time due to woodworm infestations and ageing.”

The roof was found to be in “very poor condition”, with slates “in a soft, crumbling state”.

King Street shopfront branded ‘absolutely hideous’

Over on King Street, a neon sign saying “Welcome to Vape Town” has caught the eye of unimpressed historians.

The 12 King Street shop is operated by Glasgow-based Ameen Goheer, who was unaware that consent would be needed for changes to this listed building.

The property in question was built as part of the “bold town planning which created Union Street and King Street”.

Both 12 and 14, which are just off the Castlegate, are said to have architectural merit as “classical tenements”.

What are the complaints about new shop?

The Aberdeen Civic society has lodged an objection to how the new frontage looks.

A letter sent to the council states: “The character of this part of King Street, so close to the Castlegate, should be protected or enhanced.

“This proposal is not appropriate.

“A design could easily be worked up that would be more sympathetic to the street,

including restoring the original shop entrance.”

And Thomas Lindsay says the new shopfront is “absolutely hideous”.

He hopes a traditional frontage can be reinstated, which would be “much more appropriate”.

The row comes as the property is about to go under the hammer.

12 King Street will be up for auction on March 6, with bids starting from £102,000.

Plans for new advertising display near Aberdeen Beach

There’s a lot going on down at Aberdeen Beach right now, with fields dug up in the name of progress as a multi-million-pound playpark takes shape.

Now, advertisers are aiming to cash in on the expected footfall boost at the seafront.

They want to erect huge new billboards, measuring 3m by 6m along Beach Boulevard.

Spider’s Web could be given new look

Over in Dyce, proposals to revamp the Spider’s Web pub next to the train station have been formed.

Bosses want to carry out a package of improvements.

Under the changes, new cladding would be added to the entrance, there would be alterations to form an accessible toilet at the rear and a canopy would be replaced.

The Station Road venue is a popular spot with people travelling to and from the airport, with offshore workers often popping in.

Stonehaven pergola causes dispute between neighbours

Last week, Planning Ahead documented a neighbourhood dispute in Fraserburgh over the height of a garden hedge.

Now, we travel to Stonehaven where the council is being asked to step into a spat over a new pergola.

Ian Veltman installed the addition at his Evan Street address without permission, along with new decking.

But papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that Mr Veltman, the director of an engineering firm, was not aware consent would be required…

And he could face having to undo the work if councillors side with his miffed neighbours.

What do neighbours think of new decking?

Michael Ritchie, who lives next door, is “concerned that the pergola reduces the amount of sunlight to the garden”.

In a letter to council planning chiefs, he says the Stonehaven pergola – along with a new shed – is making his own garden feel “built up”.

Pergola ‘infringes on Stonehaven neighbour’s rights’

David Carter, who lives, nearby on the Slug Road, says the new decking installed is higher than the predecessor it replaced.

His objection states: “It now has an out of scale/overbearing pergola structure with roof, which is extremely high – level with the second floor of the applicant’s home.”

“We now have a serious issue of overshadowing and huge loss of light due to the height of the pergola structure roof.

“We also now have a complete loss of privacy as the structure is built at such a height, they are now overlooking our space.”

Mr Carter even quotes part of the Human Rights Act which states that a “person has a right to peaceful enjoyment of all their possessions, including home and other land”.

He concludes: “This extremely high structure has a dominating impact on us and our right to the quiet enjoyment of our outdoor space – and also a serious invasion

of our privacy.”

What do council experts think of it?

Heritage specialists have inspected the proposal and see no issue with it, because the pergola can’t be seen from the main road nearby.

“It is considered acceptable in this instance,” they add.

Architects fire back in defence of pergola

And Mr Veltman’s architects have now responded to the claims about the Stonehaven pergola.

Mark MacGillivray accuses Mr Carter and his wife of installing a hot tub in their garden without permission.

The designer says his client “would like the hot tub to be taken into account” when deciding the application – arguing that any overshadowing is no worse than it was before.

And Mr MacGillivray argues that the roof is needed to protect the owners from bird droppings…

Glenkindie House changes approved

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed the upgrades being plotted at historic Glenkindie House in Donside.

It is owned by the same wealthy American socialites who purchased Kildrummy Estate for millions a few years ago.

They want to convert the existing catering kitchen there into a “family kitchen” while a new catering kitchen would be created in the store room to serve up food for functions.

Architects said: “The owners of the house like to host guests and visitors so that they

can share the history of Glenkindie House.”

Glenkindie House, between Alford and Strathdon, dates back centuries.

Because of the importance of the A-listed country mansion, council historians were asked for their thoughts on the changes.

They have now given their blessing, acknowledging that “much of the interior of the building has been remodelled over the years”.

A report states: “No internal decorative features or loss of significant historic fabric would occur because of the proposed alterations.”

