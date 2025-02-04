‘We left deserted Bon Accord Centre market for new shop at Trinity after worst Christmas ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We left deserted Bon Accord Centre market for new shop at Trinity after worst Christmas ever’

Businesses have joined together to create Failte combining baking, liquor and other gifts.

Independent businesses move away from Bon Accord to the trinity centre.
From L-R: Alan McConnachie, Karen Dalgarno, Kim McConnachie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Traders say they have left Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre for a new home elsewhere in the city centre – after having their “worst Christmas ever”.

From Scotland, which sells Scottish spirits, and The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery today opened up a new combined unit in the Trinity Centre.

They are joining Smuggler’s Spirits in what was once the Mostyn McKenzie shoe shop there.

After setting up their new stands, the traders told us about the difficult decision to depart the Curated Aberdeen market in the Bon Accord Centre.

They revealed that plummeting footfall had resulted in profits collapsing towards the end of last year – with a disastrous festive period proving to be the final straw.

The independent businesses laid the blame for the downturn on controversial traffic changes – which also made it difficult to get deliveries.

Curated Aberdeen back in 2022. Image: Curated Aberdeen.

Independent businesses joining forces at the Trinity Centre

Entitled Failte, which means “welcome” in Gaelic, the unit next to Claire’s Accessories will combine Smuggler’s Spirits, From Scotland and The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery—which had been part of Curated Aberdeen for some time.

There will be more room for other traders to join them at the unit.

It comes at a tumultuous time for city centre traders, with nearby Union Square facing an exodus of big-name brands including FatFace, Hollister and Superdry.

Businesses blame bus gates for low footfall woes

Karen Dalgarno, owner of The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery, started serving up tasty treats on the side while working as a nursery manager in 2018.

She started doing deliveries during the pandemic, and is found at farmers markets across the north-east.

Karen set out her stall at the Curated Aberdeen about a year ago, offering up her range of humungous traybakes, slabs of sponge cake and chunks of tablet at the charity-run venue over the weekends.

Karen Dalgarno of The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery has moved to the trinity Centre.
Karen Dalgarno of The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But she told us how she watched footfall “plummet” over the past 12 months.

She said: “At first, footfall was a lot better, we were doing fairly well, but over time footfall just plummeted, and we felt we weren’t being advertised well enough.

“Then this opportunity came about, and I just had to grab it.

“I think the bus gates and LEZ have had a massive effect.”

‘I had to take 20-minute detour to avoid a fine!’

Karen recalled having to use her mum’s old car to get to work one day and being forced to take a 20-minute detour to avoid the LEZ, which she says “defeats the purpose” of limiting pollution.

Meanwhile, she argues that the bus gates rolled out in 2023 have left “confused” customers opting to just avoid the city centre altogether.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager of Bon Accord and Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House at the market in 2021. Image: DC Thomson 

In all her years of operating, this past Christmas was Karen’s worst for sales.

But she is hoping that a new spot in the Trinity Centre can win her a fresh army of sweet-toothed followers.

“It was never my intention to have a shop, but when the opportunity arose to collaborate with other traders, it was really too good to pass up.

“I am so excited about the future now.”

Alan and Kim McConnachie of From Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We watched as booze sales dried up this Christmas’

From Scotland, a spirits business run by Alan and Kim McConnachie, had been at Curated Aberdeen from the very start back in 2021.

They have seen it at the best of times and the hardest, having had their worst Christmas period for sales ever.

Kim said: “It’s putting tremendous pressure on businesses. We don’t have a big company behind us to help us along.

“We’ve been in business for 17 years, and this past December was the hardest we have ever had — 44% down on the year before in sales.”

Alan at his stall in the Curated Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
From Scotland sells unique liquor and gifts from Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Left to die’ at Curated Aberdeen

One of the main changes bemoaned by disheartened traders was the opening of a Curated in the Quad festive market over the past few festive seasons at Marischal College.

While this benefitted the many traders operating from the huts just off Broad Street, those operating from the Bon Accord Centre say they were left out in the cold.

Kim sighed that it felt as though those in the mall at the end of George Street “were left to die”.

Independent businesses have popped up in the Trinity centre.
The trio have moved into a shared shop premises in the Trinity Centre. , Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Have you been to the Curated Aberdeen market recently? Let us know in our comments section below

Kim fears the market set up to boost Charlie House could be “on its last legs”.

“We had no choice but to leave Curated. If this wasn’t offered to us, we would have all left anyway because we weren’t making any money.

“One Sunday, I made under £30, and that was selling alcohol…”

Shoppers in the Curated in the Quad Christmas market this past December. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Independent businesses open Trinity Centre store amid ongoing city centre bus gates row

But Alan is all smiles as he welcomes new customers and old faces into the unit on Monday afternoon, and is positive about the future.

He told me Trinity Centre bosses were “aware of the problems” facing the city centre and have been “so helpful” with their move.

The traders hope to bring several more names into the shop as part of their new venture.

Meanwhile, a row continues to rage over Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates – with shopkeeper Norman Esslemont raising money to take the council to court over the measures.

Charlie House and the Bon Accord Centre have been approached for comment.

