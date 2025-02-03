‘Exciting opportunity’ to buy Peterculter home for £80k less than average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Exciting opportunity’ to buy Peterculter home for £80k less than average

The average house price on the street is £200,250.

By Chris Cromar
Hillside Road house.
The property is on the market for price over £120,000. Image: ASPC.

An ‘exciting opportunity’ has come up to buy a detached home in Peterculter for an ‘attractive price’.

The two-bedroom home on Hillside Road is on the market for offers over £120,000 – significantly less than the street’s £200,050 average.

10 miles west of Aberdeen, Kinnoul boasts two living rooms plus front and back gardens.

Hillside Road house.
Kinnoul is located on 16 Hillside Road in Peterculter. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
The property includes a large back garden. Image: ASPC.

Described as an “exciting opportunity” for any budding developers or purchasers looking to take on a project, it requires modernisation throughout.

The property – which is a council tax band B – offers spacious accommodation over two floors and on the ground floor is a “generously proportioned” living room, which has a large window overlooking the street and fills the room with ample natural light.

The dining room is also located to the front and benefits from the same view as the lounge.

Hillside Road house.
The lounge is located to the front of the property. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
The dining room is bright due to the size of its window. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
The dining room comes with a fireplace. Image: ASPC.

A feature fireplace is a focal point for the room, with the potential to be another bedroom.

A double bedroom is located to the rear of the ground floor.Hillside Road house.

The bedroom is situated at the back of the ground floor. Image: ASPC.

Hillside Road house.
The kitchen needs to be refitted. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
The property’s bathroom includes a walk-in shower enclosure. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
The attic room could be made into a bedroom. Image: ASPC.

The kitchen is fitted with wall-mounted storage with sliding doors and a base unit with a sink, while a window above this results in views of the garden.

A door in the kitchen gives access to the rear porch, which leads out into the secluded back garden.

Completing the ground floor is the bathroom, fitted with a toilet, sink and shower.

Hillside Road house.
A timber garage and shed is included in the sale. Image: ASPC.
Hillside Road house.
Subject to planning permission, a brand new house could be built on the land. Image: ASPC.

Upstairs is an expansive attic room which could be used as a master bedroom.

There is a detached timber garage located outside the house.

Due to the large scale of the plot the property is situated on, there is potential for a new house to be built on site, subject to planning permission being granted.

‘Attractive but appropriate asking price’

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) said: “This is certainly an attractive asking price, but it is also an appropriate asking price.

“The property is likely to be of non-standard construction and together with some structural movement and the renovation required means that the property will need investment to bring it up to a modern standard.

“The property presents an excellent opportunity for a cash purchaser, or perhaps prospective purchasers may wish to look upon the property as a site – as it is also ideal for someone looking to build their own home, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.”

Conversation