‘Exciting opportunity’ to buy Peterculter home for £80k less than average

An ‘exciting opportunity’ has come up to buy a detached home in Peterculter for an ‘attractive price’.

The two-bedroom home on Hillside Road is on the market for offers over £120,000 – significantly less than the street’s £200,050 average.

10 miles west of Aberdeen, Kinnoul boasts two living rooms plus front and back gardens.

Described as an “exciting opportunity” for any budding developers or purchasers looking to take on a project, it requires modernisation throughout.

The property – which is a council tax band B – offers spacious accommodation over two floors and on the ground floor is a “generously proportioned” living room, which has a large window overlooking the street and fills the room with ample natural light.

The dining room is also located to the front and benefits from the same view as the lounge.

A feature fireplace is a focal point for the room, with the potential to be another bedroom.

A double bedroom is located to the rear of the ground floor.

The bedroom is situated at the back of the ground floor. Image: ASPC.

The kitchen is fitted with wall-mounted storage with sliding doors and a base unit with a sink, while a window above this results in views of the garden.

A door in the kitchen gives access to the rear porch, which leads out into the secluded back garden.

Completing the ground floor is the bathroom, fitted with a toilet, sink and shower.

Upstairs is an expansive attic room which could be used as a master bedroom.

There is a detached timber garage located outside the house.

Due to the large scale of the plot the property is situated on, there is potential for a new house to be built on site, subject to planning permission being granted.

‘Attractive but appropriate asking price’

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) said: “This is certainly an attractive asking price, but it is also an appropriate asking price.

“The property is likely to be of non-standard construction and together with some structural movement and the renovation required means that the property will need investment to bring it up to a modern standard.

“The property presents an excellent opportunity for a cash purchaser, or perhaps prospective purchasers may wish to look upon the property as a site – as it is also ideal for someone looking to build their own home, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.”