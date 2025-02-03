Superdry to close Union Square shop as £500k refit planned for unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Superdry to close Union Square shop as £500k refit planned for unit

Superdry confirmed it will close its Aberdeen store later this month.

By Ross Hempseed
Superdry has announced its closing its Union Square store.
Superdry has announced its closing its Union Square store.

Union Square is to lose yet another store as Superdry will be closing its doors later this month.

The clothing retailer has been a part of Union Square since the mall opened in 2009 – though it was known as Cult at the time.

A spokesperson confirmed the store is to close its doors on Saturday, February 15.

The firm said: “We evaluate the performance of each of our stores on an ongoing basis and can confirm that our store in Aberdeen will be closing.

“We will continue to explore new store locations and opportunities as they become available.”

Superdry in Union Square to close.
Signs outside signal a "store relocation".

Signs outside the store advertising a sale also indicate a “relocation” is taking place, suggesting the company could remain in the Granite City.

The news is yet another blow to Aberdeen’s go-to shopping destination as it is the third store to announce its closure in two weeks.

Superdry is just the latest Union Square closure

FatFace has already closed, whilst Hollister is due to shut at the end of February.

Management at FatFace confirmed it has been asked to leave Union Square at the “landlord’s request” and are actively seeking new premises in the city.

However, it looks like the unit is unlikely to remain empty for long as plans have already been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to renovate the unit.

According to plans, a new tenant is preparing to splash £500,000 on transforming the Superdry unit.

An application for a refit has been submitted by Sheffield-based Monahan’s.

SuperDry will be closing its Union Square branch this month.

Superdry struggles revealed

In November, Superdry bosses quit the London Stock Exchange in a bid to keep the struggling fashion brand afloat.

It came amid a “significant” fall in sales, and a “radical” restructure.

Superdry said it managed to cut the rent on 39 of its stores in 2024.

You can see the latest changes to Aberdeen city centre using our tracker.

