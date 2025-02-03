Superdry to close Union Square shop as £500k refit planned for unit

Union Square is to lose yet another store as Superdry will be closing its doors later this month.

The clothing retailer has been a part of Union Square since the mall opened in 2009 – though it was known as Cult at the time.

A spokesperson confirmed the store is to close its doors on Saturday, February 15.

The firm said: “We evaluate the performance of each of our stores on an ongoing basis and can confirm that our store in Aberdeen will be closing.

“We will continue to explore new store locations and opportunities as they become available.”

Signs outside the store advertising a sale also indicate a “relocation” is taking place, suggesting the company could remain in the Granite City.

The news is yet another blow to Aberdeen’s go-to shopping destination as it is the third store to announce its closure in two weeks.

Superdry is just the latest Union Square closure

FatFace has already closed, whilst Hollister is due to shut at the end of February.

Management at FatFace confirmed it has been asked to leave Union Square at the “landlord’s request” and are actively seeking new premises in the city.

However, it looks like the unit is unlikely to remain empty for long as plans have already been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to renovate the unit.

According to plans, a new tenant is preparing to splash £500,000 on transforming the Superdry unit.

An application for a refit has been submitted by Sheffield-based Monahan’s.

Will you miss the Aberdeen branch of Superdry? Let us know in our comments section below

Superdry struggles revealed

In November, Superdry bosses quit the London Stock Exchange in a bid to keep the struggling fashion brand afloat.

It came amid a “significant” fall in sales, and a “radical” restructure.

Superdry said it managed to cut the rent on 39 of its stores in 2024.

You can see the latest changes to Aberdeen city centre using our tracker.

Read more: