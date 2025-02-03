University in payout to professor after she sustained ‘life-changing head injury’ at work

A city university is to pay compensation after one of its professors tripped on a muddy ramp and had to change roles.

Long-serving member of staff Amanda Lee was walking at Aberdeen University’s campus in May 2019 when she fell on an access ramp that was covered in mud.

Prof Lee, who has worked at the university for 22 years, suffered a head injury she described as “debilitating”.

It led her to suffer problems with concentration and focus for extended periods.

That meant she could not perform to her own high standards at a time when she was gunning for a promotion.

The injury also contributed to Prof Lee’s decision to step down from a senior leadership role at the university.

Prof Lee took her case to Scotland’s National Personal Injury Court and the latest hearing was due to take place earlier today before a civil trial in the coming weeks.

However, it is understood university bosses intervened on Friday and resolved the matter with an out-of-court settlement.

Neither side has disclosed how much the award was, but the court deals with amounts up to £100,000.

‘Failed to keep walkway clear’

Like other Scottish universities, Aberdeen University gets about 30% of its income from the taxpayer.

Prof Lee’s legal representatives said the university failed to keep the walkway clear – with life-changing consequences.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown in Aberdeen, said: “We believed there was clear evidence to show a chain of events that established the university was responsible for our client’s losses.

“They failed to keep the walkway clear, which caused Prof Lee’s head injury.

“That injury contributed to her requiring to reduce her workload, step down from a senior leadership role and reduce the amount of time and energy she could dedicate to a job and career which she loved.”

Mr Davidson added: “The effects of head injuries can be complex and create a wide range of impacts in a person’s life.”

Professor Lee graduated from Newcastle University in 1987 with a masters degree in medical statistics.

‘Painful and life-changing injury’

She then worked as a research statistician in the Cardiovascular Epidemiology Unit at Dundee University until 1993.

After achieving a PhD, she worked for nine years as a senior research fellow at Edinburgh University before starting work at Aberdeen University in 2003.

She joined as a medical statistician for the Department of Primary Care and became a professor in 2006.

Prof Lee was deputy director of Aberdeen University’s Institute of Applied Health Sciences between 2011-2018 and director between 2018 and 2023.

She took on the role as the institute’s equality, diversity and inclusion lead last year.

Mr Davidson added: “Prof Lee suffered a painful and life-changing injury because, not only did it impact her ability to lead a normal life afterwards but it impacted her concentration, identity as a senior academic manager and her future career.

“I hope Prof Lee may now move forwards feeling vindicated in bringing the action.

“I also hope other employers can learn lessons because even the smallest incident can have the biggest of impacts.

“These can often be easily avoided if those responsible take simple safety measures.”

An Aberdeen University spokesperson said: “We can’t comment on individual staffing matters.”