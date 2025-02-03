University in payout to professor after she sustained ‘life-changing head injury’ at work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University in payout to professor after she sustained ‘life-changing head injury’ at work

Medical statistician Amanda Lee was walking at Aberdeen University's campus in May 2019 when she fell on an access ramp that was covered in mud.

By Dale Haslam
Professor Amanda Lee has been awarded a payout after a fall at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University
A city university is to pay compensation after one of its professors tripped on a muddy ramp and had to change roles.

Long-serving member of staff Amanda Lee was walking at Aberdeen University’s campus in May 2019 when she fell on an access ramp that was covered in mud.

Prof Lee, who has worked at the university for 22 years, suffered a head injury she described as “debilitating”.

It led her to suffer problems with concentration and focus for extended periods.

That meant she could not perform to her own high standards at a time when she was gunning for a promotion.

The injury also contributed to Prof Lee’s decision to step down from a senior leadership role at the university.

Prof Lee took her case to Scotland’s National Personal Injury Court and the latest hearing was due to take place earlier today before a civil trial in the coming weeks.

However, it is understood university bosses intervened on Friday and resolved the matter with an out-of-court settlement.

Neither side has disclosed how much the award was, but the court deals with amounts up to £100,000.

‘Failed to keep walkway clear’

Like other Scottish universities, Aberdeen University gets about 30% of its income from the taxpayer.

Aberdeen University Campus. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Prof Lee’s legal representatives said the university failed to keep the walkway clear – with life-changing consequences.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown in Aberdeen, said: “We believed there was clear evidence to show a chain of events that established the university was responsible for our client’s losses.

“They failed to keep the walkway clear, which caused Prof Lee’s head injury.

“That injury contributed to her requiring to reduce her workload, step down from a senior leadership role and reduce the amount of time and energy she could dedicate to a job and career which she loved.”

Mr Davidson added: “The effects of head injuries can be complex and create a wide range of impacts in a person’s life.”

Professor Lee graduated from Newcastle University in 1987 with a masters degree in medical statistics.

‘Painful and life-changing injury’

She then worked as a research statistician in the Cardiovascular Epidemiology Unit at Dundee University until 1993.

After achieving a PhD, she worked for nine years as a senior research fellow at Edinburgh University before starting work at Aberdeen University in 2003.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She joined as a medical statistician for the Department of Primary Care and became a professor in 2006.

Prof Lee was deputy director of Aberdeen University’s Institute of Applied Health Sciences between 2011-2018 and director between 2018 and 2023.

She took on the role as the institute’s equality, diversity and inclusion lead last year.

Mr Davidson added: “Prof Lee suffered a painful and life-changing injury because, not only did it impact her ability to lead a normal life afterwards but it impacted her concentration, identity as a senior academic manager and her future career.

“I hope Prof Lee may now move forwards feeling vindicated in bringing the action.

“I also hope other employers can learn lessons because even the smallest incident can have the biggest of impacts.

“These can often be easily avoided if those responsible take simple safety measures.”

An Aberdeen University spokesperson said: “We can’t comment on individual staffing matters.”

 