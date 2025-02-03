Major Oldmeldrum road to reopen after four-month closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major Oldmeldrum road to reopen after four-month closure

It has been closed since a lorry hit into a house in October.

By Chris Cromar
Oldmeldrum lorry crash.
A lorry crashed into the building on October 11, forcing the closure of the road on safety grounds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Oldmeldrum road that has been shut for nearly four months after a house was hit by a lorry will reopen as a one-way system next week.

Vehicle will be allowed to use South Road in the Aberdeenshire town for the first time since October.

A property was badly damaged after the HGV smashed into it.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries caused by falling debris in the incident.

The 44-year-old lorry driver from Finland was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with driving offences.

Road closed sign.
The incident happened on the A920 South Road in Oldmeldrum town centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs said it was “necessary” to close the route until work could be carried out to make the listed building safe.

Scaffolding has since been erected and works are due to start in April.

South Road, Oldmeldrum plans.
The road will reopen one-way from next Monday. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Businesses have been sorely affected by the closure, telling the Press and Journal of dwindling footfall and some fears that customers might bot return.

The road will, however, now reopen on February 10.

That will enable vehicles, including buses, to enter Oldmeldrum town centre again via the A920 South Road and exit via Urquhart Road.

‘Massive relief to Oldmeldrum’s business community’

The news has been welcomed by the local community, with Mid-Formartine Conservative councillor Derek Ritchie saying he is “absolutely delighted” with the news.

“As a result of the closure, surrounding side streets like Urquhart Road and Kirk Street have been used at high speeds.

“That has caused mayhem over the last few months.

Oldmeldrum lorry crash.
The lorry was delivering a “rare and expensive” steam engine from Finland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“This will be a massive relief to Oldmeldrum’s business community, who have suffered throughout this closure.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Hassan described the reopening as a “bit of good news” for the community.

Harriet Cross MP.
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross has welcomed the news. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Those views are shared by Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross.

She said: “I’m pleased there is finally some light at the end of the road for Oldmeldrum’s businesses.

“They have suffered a devastating decline in trade from this road closure.

“Having spoken to business owners in The Square, it has been a deeply difficult past four months, especially over Christmas, which should have been their busiest time of the year.

‘Much-needed boost’ for Oldmeldrum

“It’s positive that progress is being made to reopen the road which will give the town centre a much-needed boost.

“To prevent The Square from being used as a rat run for lorries in the future, signs should be put in place encouraging heavy goods vehicles to use the purpose-built bypass if they are not making deliveries.”

