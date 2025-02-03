Major Oldmeldrum road to reopen after four-month closure

An Oldmeldrum road that has been shut for nearly four months after a house was hit by a lorry will reopen as a one-way system next week.

Vehicle will be allowed to use South Road in the Aberdeenshire town for the first time since October.

A property was badly damaged after the HGV smashed into it.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries caused by falling debris in the incident.

The 44-year-old lorry driver from Finland was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with driving offences.

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs said it was “necessary” to close the route until work could be carried out to make the listed building safe.

Scaffolding has since been erected and works are due to start in April.

Businesses have been sorely affected by the closure, telling the Press and Journal of dwindling footfall and some fears that customers might bot return.

The road will, however, now reopen on February 10.

That will enable vehicles, including buses, to enter Oldmeldrum town centre again via the A920 South Road and exit via Urquhart Road.

‘Massive relief to Oldmeldrum’s business community’

The news has been welcomed by the local community, with Mid-Formartine Conservative councillor Derek Ritchie saying he is “absolutely delighted” with the news.

“As a result of the closure, surrounding side streets like Urquhart Road and Kirk Street have been used at high speeds.

“That has caused mayhem over the last few months.

“This will be a massive relief to Oldmeldrum’s business community, who have suffered throughout this closure.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Hassan described the reopening as a “bit of good news” for the community.

Those views are shared by Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross.

She said: “I’m pleased there is finally some light at the end of the road for Oldmeldrum’s businesses.

“They have suffered a devastating decline in trade from this road closure.

“Having spoken to business owners in The Square, it has been a deeply difficult past four months, especially over Christmas, which should have been their busiest time of the year.

‘Much-needed boost’ for Oldmeldrum

“It’s positive that progress is being made to reopen the road which will give the town centre a much-needed boost.

“To prevent The Square from being used as a rat run for lorries in the future, signs should be put in place encouraging heavy goods vehicles to use the purpose-built bypass if they are not making deliveries.”