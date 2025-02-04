Torry Raac: Residents reveal valuation offer woes, with some as low as £20,000

Flats valued at £20,000 and family homes as low as £68,000: These are some of the figures given by the Valuation Office to homeowners in Raac-riddled Balnagask.

It is now a year since it was announced that 500 Torry properties are unsafe due to the dangers posed by unstable reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) being present.

As part of Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary scheme to buy back the former local authority housing stock, a number of properties have been inspected and offered valuations.

But the latest ACC report suggests it has yet to acquire a single home.

We were invited to a recent meeting of Torry residents affected by the Raac situation to hear how they are handling the valuation process, and what they’re being offered…

‘Most offers seem to be between £35-55k less than pre-Raac values’

Speaking at a closed meeting in a Torry pub where more than 60 homeowners gathered, John Meiklejohn and the Torry Community Raac Campaign team updated the community on the smattering of valuations that have “landed” in recent weeks.

“The average seems to be between £35,000 and £55,000 less than what homes were valued at before the news broke that we have Raac in our houses,” said John, 60, who bought his four-bedroom home just three years ago.

“The lowest offer we’ve heard – and it’s not the only one – is £20,000 for a one-bedroom flat.”

Group stands firm, raising funds for legal costs

The function room cohort included pensioners, as well as parents with young children. Many wanted to remain anonymous.

They fear speaking publicly about their valuations could “come back on them.”

A significant number have opted to “stand together as a community” and have not “engaged” at all with the council or the voluntary acquisition process.

James Forrest interrupted the meeting to appeal for fundraising help, to aid the “long fight ahead.”

“Even if it’s just a few pounds here and there, it’s the only we way can fight this thing,” he said.

The group has since set up a Go Fund Me page to help fund protests, printing and legal costs.

‘We’re standing our ground, say Torry grandparents Lorna and Ronnie

Lorna Milne is 78 and suffers from a heart condition and worsening eyesight. She lives with her husband, retired joiner Ronnie, 83, and their son who cares for them.

They paid for a valuation on the home they’ve lived in for 45 years, this time last year. Their three-bed house, which they bought from the council, was valued a year ago at £135,000. Their neighbours have been given a valuation of £80,000 for a similar property.

“We haven’t taken part in the process. We’re standing our ground,” the grandmother-of-three said.

“We’ve spent a fortune on our home over the years, and my daughter lives just along the road. I’ll nae be leaving Torry.

“Will they forcibly remove us? I hope not.

“For now, we are standing firm. Until this is fair — and valuations like that are not fair — or until we still have a future without debt, or they offer us a like-for-like house that we own, we will be here.”

Family’s mental health impacted by acquisition process

The Milnes aren’t the only ones to opt for the tactic to “freeze out” Aberdeen City Council.

Of the 138 private homes, just over half the owners have “engaged” with ACC.

Only 55 agreed to an inspection.

From those, 46 acquisition offers have been made but only four homeowners have said they’ll accept the offers given.

So far the local authority has yet to conclude, and acquire, any privately owned homes.

A father-of-two, who wished to remain anonymous, told me he was offered £68,000 for his three-bed house which he paid £120,000 for.

He owes more on his mortgage than he is being offered for the property.

Previously he told us he wouldn’t be able to pay back mortgage debt and “scrape together” rent on somewhere else. He says the process is affecting his family’s physical and mental health.

Some valuations are a third of pre-Raac prices

Another homeowner paid £62,000 for their one-bed flat two years ago. A similar property was valued at £20,000.

“That’s unthinkable,” she told us. “I couldn’t possibly accept anything near that.”

So how are these offers made?

Any offers made by the council during the voluntary process include the current market value of the property – as decided by the UK Government-run Valuation Office, plus a home loss payment (equivalent of 10% of the market value). Disturbance costs (for moving) and other reasonable fees (for solicitors etc) can also be given.

Market value takes into account the fact Raac is known to be present.

‘There won’t be much left over for my family,’ pensioner says

We spoke with another pensioner.

At 86 years old she’s hoping to move into sheltered housing.

“My husband has advanced Alzheimer’s disease so this whole process has been very emotional, and incredibly stressful. When the valuation man came I cried, just thinking of moving out.”

She’s been offered £73,000 for her three-bed home.

“Well, with the extra payments that will be just over £80,000. We bought from the council many years ago so it’s a more than we paid for it, but if we have to pay £600 a month rent for a new place, it won’t go all that far really, and there won’t be much left for our family.”

‘I’m fighting this for my little boy’s future’

Also wishing to speak anonymously was a young mum with a two-year-old little boy.

Registered disabled following a car accident, she lives with her partner who works in oil and gas.

“We’re also standing our ground. We paid £135k for our house and hearing these valuations is awful. I can’t afford to move at those prices.

“Where will we even go? You can’t get a house for that price.

“I bought this house to be near my mum who has MS. I can’t move. I have lived here all my days. We’re a tight-knit community. Which is why we are all doing this together.”

“And the worst part is that I have to apply for nursery for my wee boy. He doesn’t cope well with change. I don’t know where we will be. I can’t even protect him from that. But it’s his future we are fighting for.”

‘Discussions ongoing’, say Aberdeen City Council

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The proposed compensation package for the voluntary acquisition of privately owned properties is being negotiated by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), an independent organisation, on behalf of Aberdeen City Council. The VOA is following the process in accordance with statutory guidance.

“The discussions to date regarding market value are only being conducted with those homeowners who have given their consent. Each claim is based on its own merit and will vary on individual circumstances.

“The Council continues to hold meetings with key stakeholders and individuals and are in dialogue with representatives from both the UK and Scottish Governments in regards to funding and fiscal flexibility.”