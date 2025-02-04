Children as young as 13 caught carrying drugs across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children as young as 13 caught carrying drugs across north-east

A 13-year-old boy was caught with Class B drugs in Inverurie.

By Chris Cromar
Police officers.
Police have found drugs and weapons whilst using stop and search on young people across the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock.

Over 70 teenagers have been caught with knives, drugs and stolen items across the north and north-east between April and September last year, data has revealed.

Police stop and search teams caught 13-year-old boys with Class B drugs in Inverurie and Buckie, while a 15-year-old boy was found with Class A and B drugs in the George Street/Harbour area of Aberdeen.

Police said officers work in line with a strict code of practice, especially when searching young people.

Police officer.
Over 70 teenagers were caught due to police stop and searches across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the rank and file officers, said a reduction in the number of officers in schools and communities means “preventative” opportunities are being missed.

Analysis of all stop and search data, published today by 1919 Magazine, shows that children aged between 10 and 17 were responsible for 123 cases in which a weapon was found between April and September 2024.

That accounts for more than a quarter of positive weapons searches for all age groups.

The incidents were spread across Scotland.

Including finds of drugs and stolen goods, children under the age of 18 were subject to 566 successful searches in that period.

Police van with Police written in blue across the bonnet of the van.
Stop and search police data has been revealed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The number totalled 74 successful searches across the north and north-east.

In Aberdeen City, there were 14 successful stop and searches, with 11 made for drugs, two for stolen property and one due to a weapon being found on a 15-year-old male.

Elsewhere in the north-east, 24 were conducted in Aberdeenshire, with 21 of these resulting in drugs being found.

There were two instances where weapons were discovered and one final successful search where the item or items recovered are classified only as “other”.

Across other council areas in the north of Scotland, the following data was revealed:

Highland

There were 28 successful stop and searches conducted in this time period.

Drugs were recovered in 24 of those instances, while another three related to stolen property.

In the final case, a 14-year-old girl was found with a weapon in the Thurso area.

Moray

In Moray, there were seven successful searches across the area, with six recovering drugs.

One final search was recorded as care and welfare issues.

Argyll and islands

In Oban South and the Isles in Argyll, one 17-year-old male was caught with Class B drugs.

There were no recorded successful searches in Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.

David Threadgold.
David Threadgold is the chairman of the Scottish Police Federation. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Threadgold said: “Police officers who face members of the public in possession of knives or any other weapon are required to make immediate decisions to try to de-escalate those situations.

“There are occasions where it is simply impossible to establish the age of the person involved.

“Officers are trained and understand that their actions must be justifiable and subject to the appropriate scrutiny.

“As police officers have largely withdrawn from school environments, the visibility of the police in our communities is reduced – and the police are seen in communities as merely a reactive force.

“Along with a reducing – if any – preventative element to policing, opportunities are being missed to develop the type of relationships and intelligence gathering that may form part of the solution to this.”

‘Crime has spiralled out of control’

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr accused the SNP Scottish Government of being being “asleep at the wheel while crime has spiralled out of control”.

Mr Kerr said: “They need to wake up to the gravity of this situation and ensure our children are educated against falling into a life of crime.

“They must also provide police with the resources they need to keep communities safe.”

Liam Kerr MSP.
North-east MSP Liam Kerr accused the Scottish Government of being “asleep at the wheel”.

In response, the Scottish Government highlighted a £4 million investment in violence prevention over the past two years, adding that 1.3 million young people across Scotland have been supported through various community and education initiatives.

A spokesperson said: “It is wrong to suggest that crime has spiralled out of control when recorded crime is down 40% since 2006/07.

“It is unacceptable that any child or young person is caught with weapons, drugs or stolen goods.

“Preventing children from going down a path where they are in conflict with the law and supporting them appropriately, constructively and effectively when they do, has been integral to our approach for over a decade.

“Police Scotland and their council partners may increase patrols targeting those involved in disorder and criminality.

“Anyone with information should report this to them.”

‘Stop and search is a valuable and effective policing tactic’

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland of Police Scotland added: “The carrying of weapons is a complex issue with social, psychological and environmental factors all contributing.

“We work hard with local communities and a range of partners, including the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, with a shared goal of preventing harm, reducing violence and improving the lives of our young people and our communities.

“Stop and search that is intelligence-led is a valuable and effective policing tactic that helps us keep people safe in many different ways.

“This tactic must be used lawfully, proportionately and in line with the code of practice.”

