Mango to open new store in Aberdeen

Popular fashion retailer Mango has confirmed it will open a store in Aberdeen this year.

Today, the Spanish company announced plans for its UK expansion throughout 2025 which includes the opening of 20 new stores.

Part of this plan includes increasing Mango’s presence in Scotland with new branches in Aberdeen, as well as Dundee and Glasgow.

It has not yet been confirmed where the new store will be located in the Granite City or when it will open to customers.

Daniel López, director of expansion and franchising for Mango, said: “The UK is one of the priority markets for Mango’s international growth.

“Our 2025 expansion plan follows the store openings success in 2024 to move forward in capillarity and getting even closer to our customers with stores in which we can offer them the Mango experience.”

Last year, Mango opened more than 20 stores to “consolidate its presence” in the UK with a focus on London and Scotland.

This included the company snapping up the former Frankie and Benny’s unit in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Mango coming to Aberdeen

Mango, which now has more than 70 locations across the UK, is described as a leading international brand in the fashion industry.

All of the new stores will feature a “New Med Mediterranean-inspired” concept with warm tones and neutral colours combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable and natural materials.

News of Mango’s expansion into Aberdeen follows confirmation of three shop closures in Union Square shopping centre.

FatFace told The Press and Journal it was actively looking for a new location in Aberdeen after being asked to leave the mall.

Superdry and Hollister have also confirmed their stores will shut this month.

A spokesperson from Union Square said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”