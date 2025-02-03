Mango to open new store in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mango to open new store in Aberdeen

The retailer is opening 20 new stores across the UK this year.

By Ellie Milne
Mango flagship store in London
Mango will arrive in the Granite City in 2025. Image: Mango.

Popular fashion retailer Mango has confirmed it will open a store in Aberdeen this year.

Today, the Spanish company announced plans for its UK expansion throughout 2025 which includes the opening of 20 new stores.

Part of this plan includes increasing Mango’s presence in Scotland with new branches in Aberdeen, as well as Dundee and Glasgow.

Mango store interior
All of the new Mango stores will feature the brand’s “New Med” concept. Image: Mango.

It has not yet been confirmed where the new store will be located in the Granite City or when it will open to customers.

Daniel López, director of expansion and franchising for Mango, said: “The UK is one of the priority markets for Mango’s international growth.

“Our 2025 expansion plan follows the store openings success in 2024 to move forward in capillarity and getting even closer to our customers with stores in which we can offer them the Mango experience.”

Last year, Mango opened more than 20 stores to “consolidate its presence” in the UK with a focus on London and Scotland.

This included the company snapping up the former Frankie and Benny’s unit in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Mango coming to Aberdeen

Mango, which now has more than 70 locations across the UK, is described as a leading international brand in the fashion industry.

All of the new stores will feature a “New Med Mediterranean-inspired” concept with warm tones and neutral colours combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable and natural materials.

News of Mango’s expansion into Aberdeen follows confirmation of three shop closures in Union Square shopping centre.

FatFace told The Press and Journal it was actively looking for a new location in Aberdeen after being asked to leave the mall.

Superdry and Hollister have also confirmed their stores will shut this month.

A spokesperson from Union Square said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”

Conversation