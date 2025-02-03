Rohan announce closure of Aberdeen store

Rohan customers have been informed of the closure of the retailer’s Aberdeen branch.

A sign in the store window directs shoppers to their nearest alternatives, which would be Inverness or Perth.

The outdoor shop, on Back Wynd, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday February 1.

Customers were informed of the shop’s closure via an email signed by the company’s head of retail, Craig Lees.

It reads: “It is with great disappointment that I am writing to you today to let you know that Rohan Aberdeen is closing permanently.

“The final day of trading is Saturday February 1.

“Following a thorough review of the shop, its location and multiple conversations with staff, it became clear this was the only decision available to us as a business.”

He adds: “I hope that you will continue to shop with us, through any of our shops around the UK.

“Or if you prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can find everything you need on our website.”

It is the latest in a string of closure announcements, revelations of imminent arrivals or news of new premises for existing shops in what has been a turbulent few weeks for retail in the city.

Read more:

Mango to open new store in Aberdeen

Superdry to close Union Square shop as £500k refit planned for unit