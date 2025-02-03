Aberdeen University reveals city centre building to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University reveals city centre building to close

It has been determined that Marischal College East "is not suitable for modern teaching" and "is now no longer required".

By Jamie Sinclair
Marichal College East will be closed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen University has announced that a city centre building is to close within the next 18 months.

Marischal College East will be closed and the University’s collections there will be moved to the King’s College Campus.

The move is part of a project to reimagine UoA’s campuses.

Measures are being put in place to create more inviting places for students and staff.

Other occupants of the building have been informed including All In Ideas and Citymoves Dance Agency.

All In Ideas confirmed they will continue to operate from the building until their lease ends in late September 2025.

Citymoves will continue to operate out of the Anatomy Rooms until March 2026.

The University’s collections at Marichal College East will be moved to King’s College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen University confirms building closure

The University has revealed how the move fits in line with its future strategy.

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “A Reimagining our Campuses project board has been looking at how our Aberdeen campuses could more efficiently, effectively and sustainably evolve over the coming years in line with our Aberdeen 2040 strategy.

“A host of measures are proposed including developing more inviting places for students, staff and our external communities, creating labs aligned to our research priorities, developing a hub to build even stronger links with industry and progressing with a single site for our Business School.

“Our use of space is also a key focus together with the properties we no longer need and we have decided that Marischal East – at the rear of Marischal College – is not suitable for modern teaching and research and is now no longer required.

“We are in contact with Aberdeen City Council and other occupants of the building to ensure they are aware of our plans.

“We wish to ensure that our historic collections are made more accessible for teaching, research and public engagement and that the collections are housed in a suitable environment.

“As a result, we have decided to relocate those parts of the University’s collections held in Marischal East to more suitable accommodation, including on the King’s College Campus, and anticipate that this will take place over the next 12 to 18 months.

“Marischal College and its spectacular frontage were transformed under the stewardship of Aberdeen City Council.

“We will be seeking an appropriate occupier on a long-leasehold basis to secure the long-term viability of Marischal East and its role in the city of Aberdeen.”

