Race row Aberdeen councillor CLEARED after arguing ‘New Scot’ jibe was ‘not based on opponent’s physical appearance’

Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden could be poised for a comeback to the SNP after watchdogs cleared her of any wrongdoing when she was accused of a racist attack on a rival.

Kairin van Sweeden, an SNP councillor at the time, got into a row with Labour’s Deena Tissera which left the latter feeling “like she had just got off the boat”.

The exchange occurred at an Aberdeen City Council meeting in October 2023 during a discussion on the bedroom tax.

Mrs van Sweeden suggested that being a “New Scot” might mean her opponent was unaware of the policy.

Ever since then, accusations of racism have hung over Mrs van Sweeden’s head. She stepped down from the SNP as First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the remarks.

The target of the “racist” jibe, Ms Tissera, said Mrs van Sweeden made her feel like an outsider.

Born in Sri Lanka, the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor moved to Aberdeen to study at university about 15 years ago.

A British citizen, she became the first woman of colour to be elected as a city councillor in 2022.

Speaking after today’s hearing, the Labour member slammed the decision – made by an “all white” panel…

What happened in crunch hearing on councillor’s future?

During the climactic showdown on February 2, Mrs van Sweeden’s fate as a councillor was determined as her case went before the Standards Commission for Scotland.

Mrs van Sweeden gave her account of what happened, saying she believed “New Scot” was an “umbrella term” – and a common phrase in her life.

She viewed the supposed racist remark as “positive and welcoming” and said it was meant to “soften her criticism” of Ms Tissera.

She said: “It’s a term that I frequently use.

“People I know like to be called New Scots. I know a lot of New Scots, and it’s not something within my social and political circle that is seen as a negative.”

She also admitted she was “emotional” when she made the remark, as she was passionate about buying winter coats for the city’s most in-need children.

Mrs van Sweeden later said she was “surprised” the term had caused offence.

‘My language was clumsy, but not racist’

Angela Glen, who presented the case on behalf of the Ethics Commissioner, argued the term was used to “undermine” Ms Tissera’s competence during the debate.

Ms Glen said: “The respondent has suggested that the complainer was likely to be ignorant because she had not lived in Scotland for her whole life.

“This is supported by the complainer’s feeling that the respondent was trying to … label her as a second-class citizen … because she was not born in Scotland.

“There’s no reason why the term ‘New Scot’ was used at all other than to undermine the complainer.”

Mrs van Sweeden “strongly refuted” that the term “New Scot” was used based on Ms Tissera’s appearance.

She said: “My intention was to couch criticism—that is, to make it less harsh. However, I realized that my clumsy attempt to soften a criticism actually patronized instead.”

What did the hearing decide?

The three-member panel was forced to extend its 90 minutes of deliberation by another 45 minutes due to the case’s complexity, resulting in a nerve-wracking wait for those involved.

The panel eventually concluded that Mrs van Sweeden did not breach the code of conduct.

Chairwoman of the hearing, Lezley Stewart, said it was “apparent from the context” of the “New Scot” remark that Mrs van Sweeden “was not questioning the complainer’s potential knowledge” based on her ethnicity.

‘None of the panel members were from an ethnic background’

Deena Tissera later blasted the “completely white” body who exonerated Mrs van Sweeden.

Speaking outside Aberdeen’s Town House following the verdict, she said: “None of the panel members were from an ethnic background.

“The institution is completely white institution which has whitewashed racism.

“In the verdict there was no reference to any of the evidence given by any minority members, including the first minister of the country who said it was unacceptable.”

How does watchdog respond to claims?

The Standards Commission responded that its chairwoman had “recognised the sensitivities of this case and the strong feelings that have been expressed by those involved”.

A spokesman added: “The Standards Commission wishes to emphasise that racism and discrimination are abhorrent, have no place in politics and should not be tolerated.”

‘I am astonished’

Mrs van Sweeden is the make-or-break vote that gives the SNP-Lib Dems a slim voting majority in the chambers, however, and has still sided with the Nationalists on most issues since her departure.

Reacting to the verdict, Conservative group leader Richard Brooks told the P&J he was “very disappointed” that Mrs van Sweeden had evaded any punishment.

He said: “There is no doubt, having been front and centre in the chamber at the time of the incident, that the delivery was not as Ms Stewart suggested in her summing up.

“I am astonished that the Commission has concluded this review by taking no action. Beggers belief.”

Mr Brooks added that he expects the cleared councillor to return to the administration to swing the balance of power in their favour on committees.

He added: “Without Cllr van Sweeden, the administration is a minority, the distribution of places on committees must be commensurate with the proportion of members in each party.”

An Aberdeen SNP spokesman did not deny that Mrs van Sweeden would soon be ushered back into the fold.

