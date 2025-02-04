Aberdeen commuters delayed at Kingswells roundabout after bus breaks down

Commuters have been delayed after a bus has broken down in Aberdeen.

The King Coaches bus breakdown on Kingswells roundabout happened at around 9am today.

A recovery vehicle was on the scene.

Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.

AA Traffic are reported slow-moving traffic in the area though it has now eased.

King Coaches ‘apologise’ for any inconvenience after mechanical issue

A spokesperson for King Coaches said: “Unfortunately one of our coaches suffered a mechanical issue at Kingswells roundabout in Aberdeen earlier today and has required support from our engineering team to return to the depot.

“We wish to apologise for any inconvenience this caused to those travelling through Kingswells Roundabout this morning.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.