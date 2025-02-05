Union Street does not need another fast-food chain, say Aberdeen readers after Wendy’s news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street does not need another fast-food chain, say Aberdeen readers after Wendy’s news

With US burger chain Wendy's eyeing up a location on Union Street, you told us what needs done about Union Street. And it doesn't involve burgers.

Aberdeen's Union Street could soon have a Wendy's, to go alongside a plethora of other fast food chains. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

American burger chain Wendy’s is not what Union Street needs.

That’s the view of P&J readers when we asked you whether Aberdeen’s once landmark high street really needs another US fast food chain.

Wendy’s is eyeing up a location on Union Street, with proposals to spend £450,000 doing up the former JD Sports unit, right next to the Popeye’s fried chicken restaurant.

But the people of Aberdeen would far rather have clothes shops than more fast food.

Still others want leisure facilities, and a good few of you simply want Union Street reopened to cars to breathe new life into it.

Wendy’s could move in to a former Aberdeen sports shop. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Wendy’s likely to look ‘scruffy’ and ‘bring down the tone’, says readers

Wendy Allan said: “The fast food chains are great for the young ones needing different choices, but they tend to look scruffy and definitely bring down the tone of most high streets.

“There’s an entire generation of women in our city missing a decent department store. They were fantastic for all occasions and made Christmas shopping so easy.

“Decent labels and trends, with lovely big fitting rooms and cosmetics counters.

“It wasn’t just about buying things, it was a day out.”

Lynn Mutch said she’d “rather see a local opening a shop than another chain.”

Yvonne Stewart wants “a jeans shop selling decent brands. The Levi’s store is okay but it would be nice to have some more choice.”

Marlene McKay said: “It’s common sense – we need our clothes shops back, not more food places.

“The NHS are busy enough without causing more chaos with more food outlets.”

Wendy’s is the world’s third largest burger fast-food chain, with more than 80% of its branches in America. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘We need more clothes shops’… ‘All we have is Primark’… ‘It’s a nightmare trying to find something’

Linda Young said: “We definitely do not need more eateries. We have them in abundance. But clothes outlets would be awesome.”

Kelly Innes, meanwhile, called for “anything that’s not a vape shop. But definitely more clothes shops, all we have is basically Primark.”

Simone Thompson agreed: “We are in need of more clothes shops. It’s an absolute nightmare trying to find something.”

Linda Fraser said: “I’d like to see clothes shops that cater for the over 60s. Shops at the moment just cater for the younger generation, and not much for us oldies.”

Others want plus-size clothes shops.

Marion Watt called for the return of C&A and John Lewis.

Caroline Davidson also misses John Lewis. “It was wonderful. We need a department store – you need to see and feel what you’re buying.”

Sharon Stewart said simply: “Bring back John Lewis, Frasers and Debenhams.”

Readers want department stores, not fast food chains. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Wrong type of shop’ attracting ‘menace’ youths

Bill Moir called for “small individual boutiques.”

He said: “Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired are filling these units with the wrong type of shop, which unfortunately is attracting the youths who are now becoming a menace, which in turn puts people off from coming into town.

“The area of Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street is almost a no-go area in the evenings.”

Julie Mitchell and Johanna Gordon called for Union Street to be open to cars and easy access to parking.

Wendy Slater agreed: “Maybe if they opened Union Street for vehicles again, making it easier for people to get to the shops. Town was busier when the road was fully open.”

Thomas Beedie said anything was better than an empty shop.

“Union Street is going from the crown jewel to an empty ghost town,” he said.

“Unlike Inverurie and Turriff, where their council has introduced reduced business rates with free parking, which has helped business stay open. An example of what a bit less greed can do.”

Stuart George: “I just want to see the street busy with a decent selection of shops.

“But the world has changed due to edge-of-town retail parks, online shopping and so on. And not just in Aberdeen – look at Princes Street, Sauchiehall Street and so on.”

David McNair said: “Totally agree – we shop online now. We need to rethink Union Street completely.”

Peter Stewart said: “The days of high street shopping are over.

“Have you ever tried to park at Westhill, Berryden and Bridge of Don lately? That is where everyone is going, apart from Union Square.

“Marks and Spencer obviously saw this coming and set up in different catchment areas.”

Leisure facilities in demand, not Wendy’s

The Wendy’s would be one of few in the UK. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Kay Johnston said: “Union Street in terms of shopping is pretty much done, because people have more choice and convenience online.

“Leisure activities for families of all ages is desperately needed to draw folk to the city centre, make a day of it and use the local restaurants and bars.

“There is very little draw to Aberdeen city centre just now, which is sad.”

Ian Whitelaw also called for more leisure facilities, giving mini golf, table tennis, and pool as examples.

Nikki Hamilton called for a soft play facility, and Elizabeth Stewart wants a bowling hall.

A few looking forward to Wendy’s arrival, but overall view gloomy: ‘This place is going to be a dive’

A few are looking forward to the arrival of Wendy’s, however.

Ralph Buckingham said: “Can’t beat a Wendy’s – far better than Five Guys.”

And Michelle Cormack said: “Been waiting ages for a Wendy’s to arrive in Aberdeen.”

Keith Bristol added: “Who else is going to go in? The council is killing the place.

“We should be glad at least some businesses are willing to go into Union Street.”

But Paul Reid summed up the rather gloomy view of Wendy’s arrival, and indeed Union Street’s future.

“Whoever gave the go-ahead for this from the council needs to have a word with themselves.

“Our city centre is nothing short of a joke thanks to Aberdeen City Council.

“I’m ashamed to be from Aberdeen nowadays with the state of our city. The place is going to be a complete dive in 10 years.”

