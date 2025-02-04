Hobbs launches plans to move into closing Hollister store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hobbs launches plans to move into closing Hollister store

The brand wants to spend £150,000 on the soon-to-be-vacant unit.

By Ellie Milne
Hobbs store in Bon Accord
Hobbs, pictured in the Bon Accord Centre, could soon be opening a branch in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.

A new Hobbs store could soon open in Aberdeen.

Plans have been submitted for a new retailer to take over the unit in Union Square shopping centre which is currently occupied by Hollister.

Last week, the American brand owned by Abercrombie & Fitch confirmed it would leave the mall at the end of the month.

A building warrant has now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for a refit of the ground floor unit.

This has been submitted by TFG London, which operates several women’s retailers, with the London head office for Hobbs listed as the address on the documents.

Is Hobbs coming to Union Square?

The proposed work at the unit includes general shopfitting, such as lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and fire alarms.

According to the building warrant summary, the works will cost about £150,000.

It is not known when Hobbs, which also has a branch in the Bon Accord centre, will open.

Hollister to close its Union Square store.
Hollister in Union Square is to close on February 15. Image: Supplied.

News of Hobbs potentially opening a store in Union Square follows confirmation of three closures in the shopping centre.

FatFace closed its doors on January 25. Bosses confirmed the brand had been asked to leave at the landlord’s request.

Changes at Union Square

Meanwhile, both Hollister and Superdry will close later this month.

The retailers have all suggested they are looking for new store locations in the city centre.

When asked about stores departing and any potential replacements, a spokesperson for Union Square said they would share more details when they were able.

They said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”

TFG London has been contacted for comment.

Conversation