Hobbs launches plans to move into closing Hollister store

A new Hobbs store could soon open in Aberdeen.

Plans have been submitted for a new retailer to take over the unit in Union Square shopping centre which is currently occupied by Hollister.

Last week, the American brand owned by Abercrombie & Fitch confirmed it would leave the mall at the end of the month.

A building warrant has now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for a refit of the ground floor unit.

This has been submitted by TFG London, which operates several women’s retailers, with the London head office for Hobbs listed as the address on the documents.

Is Hobbs coming to Union Square?

The proposed work at the unit includes general shopfitting, such as lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and fire alarms.

According to the building warrant summary, the works will cost about £150,000.

It is not known when Hobbs, which also has a branch in the Bon Accord centre, will open.

News of Hobbs potentially opening a store in Union Square follows confirmation of three closures in the shopping centre.

FatFace closed its doors on January 25. Bosses confirmed the brand had been asked to leave at the landlord’s request.

Changes at Union Square

Meanwhile, both Hollister and Superdry will close later this month.

The retailers have all suggested they are looking for new store locations in the city centre.

When asked about stores departing and any potential replacements, a spokesperson for Union Square said they would share more details when they were able.

They said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”

TFG London has been contacted for comment.