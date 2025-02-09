Huntly neighbours ‘want to move’ after ‘noisy’ garage opens without permission

A Huntly garage could be forced to find a new home after bosses were refused permission to continue following complaints about noise from neighbours.

Barron Automotive, just off Meadow Street, has been locked in a two-year spat with neighbours over the “absolutely horrendous” noise coming from the shed.

The local mechanics had forgotten a key piece of paperwork to allow their business to operate from their premises.

And when they applied for this retrospectively, neighbours were given the chance to air their grievances over the racket they claim has been coming from next door.

Who are Barron Automotive?

Barron Automotive opened in 2022, taking up the workshop behind florists R Barron and Son.

They specialise in souping up cars for track conditions, and had previously applied to open up a vehicle performance and tuning centre.

However, this application was withdrawn due to complaints about the potential noise that would come from the modified motors.

Barron Automotive continued to operate as a traditional garage, until it came to light that they didn’t have permission to open on the family premises…

Garage clamour ‘forces neighbours back in their homes’

Once the mechanics had realised their error and submitted their application to allow them to continue at their base, neighbours saw it as a chance to have their say.

Neighbour Lynn Addison said the noise was “absolutely horrendous and totally unacceptable”, warning it could even force her to move home.

She added that it was so loud that it “forces you back inside your own home”, and that it “felt like her house was vibrating”.

A noise assessment taken of the garage found that the levels “had the potential to cause an adverse impact” to nearby homes.

Another pair of locals, Mr and Mrs Jolly, alleged that the business was having “regular fires to burn waste from the garage” which has led to aerosol cans landing in their garden.

What do you think of the decision? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Cheeky’ neighbours put the final nail in the coffin

The decision was put before planning officers earlier this week, with the two-year row finally coming to a head.

Barron Automotive had its application refused, meaning it can no longer operate from their Meadow Street shed.

Speaking after the decision, owner Bob Barron said he was “obviously not happy” that his business may have to move elsewhere.

Mr Barron told us: “This garage has been a workshop for the last 10 years as a hobby.

“I just feel it unfair that some of the surrounding neighbours who are complaining actually use my services. I’ve been servicing and MOT-ing their cars.

“I just find it quite cheeky they’re complaining about it. They’re quite happy to use my services but moan about the workshop being a garage.

“I just feel it’s unfair that I haven’t been able to put my point across.”

You can view the full decision here.

