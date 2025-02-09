Huntly neighbours ‘want to move’ after ‘noisy’ garage opens without permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly neighbours ‘want to move’ after ‘noisy’ garage opens without permission

Some neighbours said the noise was so bad it "forced them back into their homes"...

Owner Bob Barron also spoke out after the decision. Image: CM Design
Owner Bob Barron also spoke out after the decision. Image: CM Design
By Isaac Buchan

A Huntly garage could be forced to find a new home after bosses were refused permission to continue following complaints about noise from neighbours.

Barron Automotive, just off Meadow Street, has been locked in a two-year spat with neighbours over the “absolutely horrendous” noise coming from the shed.

The local mechanics had forgotten a key piece of paperwork to allow their business to operate from their premises.

And when they applied for this retrospectively, neighbours were given the chance to air their grievances over the racket they claim has been coming from next door.

Who are Barron Automotive?

Barron Automotive opened in 2022, taking up the workshop behind florists R Barron and Son.

They specialise in souping up cars for track conditions, and had previously applied to open up a vehicle performance and tuning centre.

A view from inside the workshop. Image: CM Design
A view from inside the workshop. Image: CM Design

However, this application was withdrawn due to complaints about the potential noise that would come from the modified motors.

Barron Automotive continued to operate as a traditional garage, until it came to light that they didn’t have permission to open on the family premises…

Garage clamour ‘forces neighbours back in their homes’

Once the mechanics had realised their error and submitted their application to allow them to continue at their base, neighbours saw it as a chance to have their say.

Neighbour Lynn Addison said the noise was “absolutely horrendous and totally unacceptable”, warning it could even force her to move home.

Barron Automotive is located just behind this florist on Meadow Street. Image: Google Maps
Barron Automotive is located just behind this florist on Meadow Street. Image: Google Maps

She added that it was so loud that it “forces you back inside your own home”, and that it “felt like her house was vibrating”.

A noise assessment taken of the garage found that the levels “had the potential to cause an adverse impact” to nearby homes.

Another pair of locals, Mr and Mrs Jolly, alleged that the business was having “regular fires to burn waste from the garage” which has led to aerosol cans landing in their garden.

‘Cheeky’ neighbours put the final nail in the coffin

The decision was put before planning officers earlier this week, with the two-year row finally coming to a head.

Barron Automotive had its application refused, meaning it can no longer operate from their Meadow Street shed.

Speaking after the decision, owner Bob Barron said he was “obviously not happy” that his business may have to move elsewhere.

Mr Barron told us: “This garage has been a workshop for the last 10 years as a hobby.

“I just feel it unfair that some of the surrounding neighbours who are complaining actually use my services. I’ve been servicing and MOT-ing their cars.

“I just find it quite cheeky they’re complaining about it. They’re quite happy to use my services but moan about the workshop being a garage.

“I just feel it’s unfair that I haven’t been able to put my point across.”

You can view the full decision here.

