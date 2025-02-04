Police arrest man after string of thefts from cars in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after a string of thefts from cars in the Hilton and Kittybrewster areas of Aberdeen.

Police received reports of thefts and attempted thefts from Cattofiled Place, Picktillum Avenue, Sunnyside Road and Belmont Road.

The 44-year-old arrested in connection with the incidents is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

The incidents took place between Friday January 31 and Sunday February 2.

Police have encouraged owners to take steps to secure and protect their vehicles.

A police spokesperson said:

"A man is due to appear at court in connection with these incidents."

“A man is due to appear at court in connection with these incidents.”

Detective Constable Fergus Anderson added: “I would like to remind motorists of steps that can be taken to secure your vehicle.

“Always lock your car, even if you are returning shortly, and do not leave any valuables on show.”

Further security advice is available on the Police Scotland website.