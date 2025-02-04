Police arrest man after string of thefts from cars in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police arrest man after string of thefts from cars in Aberdeen

The 44-year-old is to appear in court later today.

By Jamie Sinclair
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face. It is attached toa reports that a man from Dingwall was taken to hospital
Police have encouraged owners to take steps to protect their vehicles from thieves. Image: Police Scotland.

A man has been arrested after a string of thefts from cars in the Hilton and Kittybrewster areas of Aberdeen.

Police received reports of thefts and attempted thefts from Cattofiled Place, Picktillum Avenue, Sunnyside Road and Belmont Road.

The 44-year-old arrested in connection with the incidents is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

The incidents took place between Friday January 31 and Sunday February 2.

Police have encouraged owners to take steps to secure and protect their vehicles.

Man arrested after thefts from multiple cars in Aberdeen

A police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts from multiple cars in the Hilton and Kittybrewster areas of Aberdeen.

“Between Friday January 31 and Sunday February 2 we received reports of thefts and attempted thefts from cars parked in streets including Cattofiled Place, Picktillum Avenue, Sunnyside Road and Belmont Road.

“A man is due to appear at court in connection with these incidents.”

Detective Constable Fergus Anderson added: “I would like to remind motorists of steps that can be taken to secure your vehicle.

“Always lock your car, even if you are returning shortly, and do not leave any valuables on show.”

Further security advice is available on the Police Scotland website.

Conversation