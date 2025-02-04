Police hunt masked man stalking residential streets in Aberdeen

Sinister camera images appear to show a masked man creeping around Aberdeenshire homes and cars at night.

The images of the individual, dressed all in black, were shared after residents of Peterculter and Milltimber warned of a thief on the loose.

In the early morning of Sunday, police received reports of a man trying car doors in the suburbs located to the west of Aberdeen.

Locals have told officers of sightings of a man all in black and wearing a balaclava.

An image posted on a social media on one community page shows a man in black, wearing a hat and mask.

Peterculter and Milltimber residents share warnings to protect friends and neighbours

Residents shared details of sightings and warnings on social media, with one reporting the individual had been seen in Miltimber in recent days.

They posted: “Someone wearing a balaclava trying to get into cars around 2am. Police have been informed.”

Others said police officers had been at their doors asking for ring doorbell footage.

There have also been reports of an individual matching the same description in the Peterculter area at about 1.30am on Sunday.

Some have noted the man appeared lurking around homes and trying car doors to find any that are insecure.

There do not, however, appear to be any reports of the individual trying to force entry into homes.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Wilson of Police Scotland said: “In the early hours of Sunday February 2, we received reports of a man trying car doors in the Peterculter and Milltimber areas.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace him.

“We would appeal to local residents to please report anything suspicious.

“We would also remind people to keep their vehicle locked and secure at all times.”

Anyone with information that could assist officers can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.