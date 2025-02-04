Police hunt masked man stalking residential streets in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt masked man stalking residential streets in Aberdeen

Police have warned residents to stay vigilant.

By Chris Cromar
A man dressed all in black, wearing a black hat and a mask appears to enter a driveway.
An image of a masked individual was posted on social media. Image: Facebook.

Sinister camera images appear to show a masked man creeping around Aberdeenshire homes and cars at night.

The images of the individual, dressed all in black, were shared after residents of  Peterculter and Milltimber warned of a thief on the loose.

In the early morning of Sunday, police received reports of a man trying car doors in the suburbs located to the west of Aberdeen.

Locals have told officers of sightings of a man all in black and wearing a balaclava.

An image posted on a social media on one community page shows a man in black, wearing a hat and mask.

Peterculter and Milltimber residents share warnings to protect friends and neighbours

Residents shared details of sightings and warnings on social media, with one reporting the individual had been seen in Miltimber in recent days.

They posted: “Someone wearing a balaclava trying to get into cars around 2am. Police have been informed.”

Others said police officers had been at their doors asking for ring doorbell footage.

There have also been reports of an individual matching the same description in the Peterculter area at about 1.30am on Sunday.

Some have noted the man appeared lurking around homes and trying car doors to find any that are insecure.

There do not, however, appear to be any reports of the individual trying to force entry into homes.

North Deeside Road, with buildings and cars.
Peterculter residents have reported sightings of a suspicious individual in black lurking around homes in the early hours of the morning. Image: Google.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Wilson of Police Scotland said: “In the early hours of Sunday February 2, we received reports of a man trying car doors in the Peterculter and Milltimber areas.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace him.

“We would appeal to local residents to please report anything suspicious.

“We would also remind people to keep their vehicle locked and secure at all times.”

Anyone with information that could assist officers can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation