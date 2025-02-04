Watch: Dashcam footage shows car driving up wrong side of Denburn Road

A driver who was shocked after seeing headlights approaching his car on the wrong side of an Aberdeen dual carriageway has shared a video of the incident.

Dashcam footage shows the vehicle driving southbound on the northbound side of Denburn Road.

The video was captured just before 9am today.

As the driver approaches the roundabout, a black car driving down the wrong side of the carriageway can be seen.

The car can be seen swerving onto the central reservation to avoid the oncoming traffic.

No one appeared to be hurt as a result of the incident.

Car on the wrong side of Denburn Road

The driver who recorded the footage did not want to be named.

He said: “I was so confused. How could someone drive down the wrong side of a dual carriageway?

“It’s not as if it’s an easy junction to get wrong.

“I was scared he was going to try to do a three-point turn right into the traffic.

“I dread to think what might have happened had I seen the oncoming car any later.”

