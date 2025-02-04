Aberdeen pensioner loses four-figure sum in banking fraud scam

An 84-year-old woman has lost a four-figure sum of money after being targeted by a scammer in Aberdeen.

The woman, who lives in the Mastrick area, was called by a man on Friday who claimed he was from a local housing association.

He told the pensioner she had overpaid her rent and a housing officer would visit her at her home.

Upon arrival, he asked for her bank card and PIN which he said he needed to put through her refund.

The 84-year-old became suspicious and got in touch with a family member, but by then the scammer had already withdrawn a four-figure sum from her bank account.

Police are investigating the incident and urging the public to be “on their guard”.

The suspect from Friday’s scam is described as white, about 5ft 6ins in height and of stocky build with short brown hair.

He is believed to be in his early 30s and was wearing a black jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Warning about banking fraud in Aberdeen

Crime Reduction Officer PC Mark Irvine said: “These fraudsters are heartless and have no conscience.

“They prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities and steal their savings.

“I would urge everyone with an elderly relative or neighbour to make them aware of this type of fraud as soon as possible.

“These scammers use sophisticated tactics and go to great lengths to appear legitimate.

“They may have personal details including your address.

“Any true caller will never ask for your bank card or PIN or ask you to disclose personal financial information.”

He added: “If you receive a call of this nature, do not engage with the caller and hang up – it’s a scam. Do not allow unexpected visitors into your home.

“If you are unsure, take a few moments to think. If you have any doubts, end the call and ask a friend, relative or the police for advice.”

Any victims of these crimes or anyone with concerns are asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.