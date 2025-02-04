Aberdeen pensioner loses four-figure sum in banking fraud scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pensioner loses four-figure sum in banking fraud scam

The 84-year-old was scammed by a man who said he was from a local housing association.

By Ellie Milne
Person typing on laptop with bank card in other hand
The scammer claimed to be a housing officer and asked for the woman's bank card and PIN information. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

An 84-year-old woman has lost a four-figure sum of money after being targeted by a scammer in Aberdeen.

The woman, who lives in the Mastrick area, was called by a man on Friday who claimed he was from a local housing association.

He told the pensioner she had overpaid her rent and a housing officer would visit her at her home.

Upon arrival, he asked for her bank card and PIN which he said he needed to put through her refund.

The 84-year-old became suspicious and got in touch with a family member, but by then the scammer had already withdrawn a four-figure sum from her bank account.

Police are investigating the incident and urging the public to be “on their guard”.

The suspect from Friday’s scam is described as white, about 5ft 6ins in height and of stocky build with short brown hair.

He is believed to be in his early 30s and was wearing a black jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Warning about banking fraud in Aberdeen

Crime Reduction Officer PC Mark Irvine said: “These fraudsters are heartless and have no conscience.

“They prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities and steal their savings.

“I would urge everyone with an elderly relative or neighbour to make them aware of this type of fraud as soon as possible.

These scammers use sophisticated tactics and go to great lengths to appear legitimate.

“They may have personal details including your address.

“Any true caller will never ask for your bank card or PIN or ask you to disclose personal financial information.”

He added: “If you receive a call of this nature, do not engage with the caller and hang up – it’s a scam. Do not allow unexpected visitors into your home.

“If you are unsure, take a few moments to think. If you have any doubts, end the call and ask a friend, relative or the police for advice.”

Any victims of these crimes or anyone with concerns are asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

