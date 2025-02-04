A96 blocked after crash near Kintore

A section of the A96 is blocked following a crash near Kintore.

The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road shortly after 5pm this evening.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Early reports confirm the crash happened on the northbound carriageway, north of the Broomhill Roundabout.

Police and paramedics are currently making their way to the scene.

The road is blocked between Kintore and Blackburn.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

