Police called to incident on Garthdee street

An Aberdeen street has been cordoned off due to an ongoing police incident.

Police and incident response units descended upon Morrison Drive in the city’s Garthdee area this evening.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Onlookers have reported a large emergency response in the residential area.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

