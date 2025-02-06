Huntly town centre: Study reveals DOUBLE the average number of empty shops – but most are independents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly town centre: Study reveals DOUBLE the average number of empty shops – but most are independents

The worrying report laid bare the situation Huntly town centre finds itself in...

By Isaac Buchan
Huntly town centre has seen a decline in occupied units. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
A new study has revealed that Huntly town centre has almost double the number of empty buildings compared to the national average.

Aberdeenshire Council has been monitoring the state of the once-bustling area for the past two decades – and has now issued its latest report.

The study examines a number of factors to find out how a town centre is performing, and takes into account locals’ views.

And in this year’s edition, Huntly has taken criticism across the board – with downhearted residents bemoaning “poor” high street offerings as the figures revealed a drop in retailers.

But despite this, the town still holds a strong percentage of independent traders, with four out of five businesses being locally based.

These include bars, restaurants, hairdressers, butchers, takeaways and the famous Rizza ice cream shop – among more.

How have vacancies risen in Huntly town centre?

The paramount issue when it comes to a town centre’s strength is how many empty units line the streets.

It is a struggle most towns are familiar with.

And in Huntly, things have taken a downward turn in the past 12 months.

Vacancy rates increased slightly from 28.9% to 31%, with 24 stores laying empty in the struggling heart of the community.

This is almost double the the Scottish average of 15.1%.

And the variety of shops within the town centre was also a key talking point in the surveys used to compile the data, with 83% saying the variation of units was “poor”.

When asked, local traders offered a “mixed response” when asked about their hopes for the year ahead.

What do locals think is missing from Huntly town centre?

Another recurring issue locals raised was the lack of evening entertainment in Huntly.

The Bank is one of the few restaurants open in the town centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The worrying report found that there was a “strong community demand for more evening dining choices”, with just three eateries to choose from – excluding takeaways.

Some of the responses from disgruntled residents included that there were not enough cafes and cheap places to eat out in the evening.

Another alarming sentiment found in the study was that people were being driven away from the town centre due to feeling “unsafe”.

New CCTV has recently been installed near The Square. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
To combat this, plans for CCTV cameras were approved last year, with some already being installed near The Square.

What state are Huntly town centre buildings in?

The former Cruickshanks building was given a new lease of life last year, being turned into “Number 30” – a community hub which now features a cinema, cafe and working space.

Along with this came an extensive facelift to the outside of the listed landmark, with its bright limestone now the shining star of The Square.

Number 30 stands out amongst Huntly Town Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
What do you think Huntly town centre is missing? Let us know in our comments section below

Locals are hoping that other town centre buildings can follow in these footsteps, with many citing a need for a “fresh lick of paint” to units in the heart of Huntly.

One respondent said: “Buildings are in dire need of maintenance. This is highlighted even more than that the old Cruickshanks building looks so great.

“Maintenance of buildings and street furniture is non existent.”

