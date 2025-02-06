Huntly town centre: Study reveals DOUBLE the average number of empty shops – but most are independents

A new study has revealed that Huntly town centre has almost double the number of empty buildings compared to the national average.

Aberdeenshire Council has been monitoring the state of the once-bustling area for the past two decades – and has now issued its latest report.

The study examines a number of factors to find out how a town centre is performing, and takes into account locals’ views.

And in this year’s edition, Huntly has taken criticism across the board – with downhearted residents bemoaning “poor” high street offerings as the figures revealed a drop in retailers.

But despite this, the town still holds a strong percentage of independent traders, with four out of five businesses being locally based.

These include bars, restaurants, hairdressers, butchers, takeaways and the famous Rizza ice cream shop – among more.

How have vacancies risen in Huntly town centre?

The paramount issue when it comes to a town centre’s strength is how many empty units line the streets.

It is a struggle most towns are familiar with.

And in Huntly, things have taken a downward turn in the past 12 months.

Vacancy rates increased slightly from 28.9% to 31%, with 24 stores laying empty in the struggling heart of the community.

This is almost double the the Scottish average of 15.1%.

And the variety of shops within the town centre was also a key talking point in the surveys used to compile the data, with 83% saying the variation of units was “poor”.

When asked, local traders offered a “mixed response” when asked about their hopes for the year ahead.

What do locals think is missing from Huntly town centre?

Another recurring issue locals raised was the lack of evening entertainment in Huntly.

The worrying report found that there was a “strong community demand for more evening dining choices”, with just three eateries to choose from – excluding takeaways.

Some of the responses from disgruntled residents included that there were not enough cafes and cheap places to eat out in the evening.

Another alarming sentiment found in the study was that people were being driven away from the town centre due to feeling “unsafe”.

To combat this, plans for CCTV cameras were approved last year, with some already being installed near The Square.

What state are Huntly town centre buildings in?

The former Cruickshanks building was given a new lease of life last year, being turned into “Number 30” – a community hub which now features a cinema, cafe and working space.

Along with this came an extensive facelift to the outside of the listed landmark, with its bright limestone now the shining star of The Square.

Locals are hoping that other town centre buildings can follow in these footsteps, with many citing a need for a “fresh lick of paint” to units in the heart of Huntly.

One respondent said: “Buildings are in dire need of maintenance. This is highlighted even more than that the old Cruickshanks building looks so great.

“Maintenance of buildings and street furniture is non existent.”

