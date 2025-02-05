Mum of Aberdeen student who took her own life backs reform so others don’t have to turn detective like her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of Aberdeen student who took her own life backs reform so others don’t have to turn detective like her

The mum of Emily Drouet, 18, told a Scottish Government panel how no one looked into the tragedy – so she had to, and that needs to change.

By Dale Haslam
Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016 - and now there could be a change in the way such cases are investigated.
A mum whose daughter took her own life at Aberdeen University after a campaign of domestic abuse says she feels “robbed” by systematic failings that meant she had to turn detective herself.

Emily Drouet, 18, was threatened and assaulted by fellow student Angus Milligan and she sadly died at Hillhead Halls in 2016.

Scotland has no formal process for investigating such incidents and Holyrood wants to introduce one.

It would potentially allow families and public authorities to order probes into deaths like Emily’s so changes can be made to avoid a repeat.

Advising MSPs on reform at a panel meeting in Holyrood this morning, Emily’s mum Fiona described how no organisation looked into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy – so she had to, and that needs to change.

Grieving mum had to turn detective

In the weeks after Emily’s death, Fiona essentially took up the role as an amateur detective because there was nobody else to do it for her.

She spoke with many of Emily’s friends, flatmates and coursemates to establish what had happened.

Fiona is founder and CEO of EmilyTest. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fiona, a mum of three, obtained text messages to and from Emily’s phone – and, eventually, Milligan was prosecuted for threatening and assaulting Emily.

Milligan was spared jail and later kicked out of the university.

Fiona told the panel: “We feel quite robbed as a family that there was no statutory process.

“After we lost Emily, we had to do all of that work ourselves to uncover what failures had occurred.”

Fiona, who now runs a campaign group in Emily’s memory named the EmilyTest, said there were “many failures” at Aberdeen University – which, she said has since “completely transformed” its approach to student welfare.

“There were gaps in policies – and we as a family had to identify those. If there had been a review process, the university would have stood out as quite stark.

“It would have identified systemic failures.

‘We’ve faced this for nine years’

“(Introducing a review process) would be life-changing for so many people.

“We need to make sure that families are not left to uncover systemic change.

“When you’ve lost a child to suicide and then have to familiarise yourself with laws it becomes worse.

“For the last almost nine years, that’s something our family has faced.”

Fiona, of Glasgow, told the panel that, when domestic abuse has taken place, the families are best placed to help establish a sequence of events.

She said: “They’re the ones that have lived with that person who are seeing their life up until that moment.

Emily Drouet before going to Aberdeen University. Image: Fiona Drouet

“They are the main voice in this and should always be central to any review.

“It was an exceptionally frustrating experience for us to go through it and not be heard.”

Fiona went further – and said that some organisations viewed her family as “problematic” because they were looking into what happened and going to police with their findings.

“I know that’s a feeling shared by many families. If families were listened to, we would get justice a lot quicker,” she added.

Traumatic experiences in court

Fiona, who was awarded an MBE in 2020 for her campaign work on this issue, told the panel the new reviews must be properly financed.

There was also a need, she said, to ensure officials who oversee the process are properly trained, unbiased and reflect society.

She also said it was important review publications are redacted to respect family privacy and that reviews last no longer than necessary.

Holyrood is also considering holding more court hearings online.

Fiona said families should have the option of virtual hearings, citing two traumatic experiences she had at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The first was when court officials failed to ensure Angus Milligan did not enter the court building via a separate entrance.

The second was Milligan’s defence solicitor’s conduct outside court.

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Fiona told the panel: “On one occasion (Milligan) would have been within touching distance of me and Emily’s grandfather (in the court building).

“That was exceptional traumatising and something that lasts with you for a lifetime.

“The system is not trauma-informed. Doing hearings remotely would be beneficial.”

‘He apologised in advance for offending me’

She added: “Just from experience of manipulation – I know defence lawyers have a job to do – last time we were in court about our daughter’s case, I actually had an apology made to me before I was cross-examined.

“That has stuck with me as the cross-examination was very unpleasant.

“It took me back years, in terms of recovering from this, if you can ever recover.”

Fiona also described how defence solicitors sometimes use “particular tactics” to get on the right side of sheriffs during physical hearings that wouldn’t be possible with remote hearings.

She said: “I found that upsetting and confusing and perhaps when the hearing is remote, there wouldn’t be an opportunity to do that.”

The Criminal Justice Committee panel’s work continues and the Scottish Government will announce any changes in due course.

We have approached Aberdeen University and the Scottish Court Service for comment.

You can read more about Emily’s story, plus accounts from other victims and the efforts of support organisations, in our investigations series The Hidden Hurt.

You can read it here or by clicking on the image below.