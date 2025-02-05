Three people ‘safe’ after rescue operation launched near Aberdeen beach

A major search, involving coastguard and a rescue helicopter, has concluded after reports of concern for three people near Aberdeen beach.

At 1.12pm today, coastguard in Aberdeen received reports of concern for individuals in the water at the River Don at Donmouth, which is located in the north of the city.

Aberdeen Coastguard and their counterparts from Cruden Bay were involved in the search, as well as the RNLI.

An oil and gas search and rescue helicopter was also involved, while firefighters from Aberdeen Central (Mounthooly) and Ellon fire stations were drafted in.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard concluded that all of the concerned for individuals had been accounted for.