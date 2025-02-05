WATCH: Suspected meteor captured on camera passing over Banchory area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Suspected meteor captured on camera passing over Banchory area

A number of people reported seeing the meteor on Tuesday night.

By Ellie Milne

A suspected meteor has been captured on camera passing over the Banchory area.

The streak of light was spotted in the sky above Aberdeenshire at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Residents took to social media to share their sightings near Banchory, Torphins and Westhill.

After seeing locals discussing the meteor sighting, Craig Usher checked his home security camera footage.

“I checked the CCTV and saw the light pass at around the time mentioned,” he told The Press and Journal.

“I’d say it’s a meteor rather than a meteorite or anything else. I’ve seen some people suggest it could have been a satellite.

“Anything human-made would break up in the sky but this was a single flash. It was very small but quite bright.”

Did you see the meteor over Banchory last night?

The home security footage shows the beam of light quickly passing through the night sky.

While a meteor is a streak of light in the sky, a meteorite is a piece of a meteor that reaches the ground.

Meteors can usually be seen most nights but move extremely fast and can be gone within “a flash” or a few seconds.

The Durris resident added it was not the first time he had spotted such an event in the area.

“I did a lot of astrophotography when I was younger and now live in an area with nice dark skies,” he added.

“It’s common to see meteors much smaller than this. You could see two or three an hour unless there’s a meteor shower.

“They occur a few times a year and are not as common.”

Conversation