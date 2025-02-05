WATCH: Suspected meteor captured on camera passing over Banchory area

A suspected meteor has been captured on camera passing over the Banchory area.

The streak of light was spotted in the sky above Aberdeenshire at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Residents took to social media to share their sightings near Banchory, Torphins and Westhill.

After seeing locals discussing the meteor sighting, Craig Usher checked his home security camera footage.

“I checked the CCTV and saw the light pass at around the time mentioned,” he told The Press and Journal.

“I’d say it’s a meteor rather than a meteorite or anything else. I’ve seen some people suggest it could have been a satellite.

“Anything human-made would break up in the sky but this was a single flash. It was very small but quite bright.”

Did you see the meteor over Banchory last night?

The home security footage shows the beam of light quickly passing through the night sky.

While a meteor is a streak of light in the sky, a meteorite is a piece of a meteor that reaches the ground.

Meteors can usually be seen most nights but move extremely fast and can be gone within “a flash” or a few seconds.

The Durris resident added it was not the first time he had spotted such an event in the area.

“I did a lot of astrophotography when I was younger and now live in an area with nice dark skies,” he added.

“It’s common to see meteors much smaller than this. You could see two or three an hour unless there’s a meteor shower.

“They occur a few times a year and are not as common.”