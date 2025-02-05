Aberdeen twins get call-up to race at Arenacross after falling in love with the sport

Bike-mad twins from Aberdeen are gearing up to perform in this year’s Arenacross at P&J Live just 12 months after attending as fans.

Jay and Aston Hearle, 12, got the call last week to say they had been pulled in as wildcards for the motocross event.

Last year, their uncle Marcus Mitchell took the boys to the exhibition, which sparked their love for bikes.

He said: “They’d already been into bikes when they were younger, but I think last year really blew them away.

“At the end of the event, they said to me “We’ll be out there next year”, and now here we are!”

The show is a spectacle for all the family, with a mixture of races and stunt riding on offer.

12-year-old twins take on Arenacross

The Hearle twins, who live in the Rosehill area of the Granite City, will be riding their AX Minis out on the floors of the P&J Live.

Aston said, “It’s amazing. It’s such a great opportunity. We told our Uncle Marcus that we were going to be here next year, but I don’t think he believed us.

“He can’t say much now!”

Jay said: “It took off after last year’s event. We got our 85s a month after and we’ve never looked back.

“I think our Dad might be a bit annoyed with Uncle Marcus because it’s definitely not cheap!”

Aston said: “We’ve worked really hard, both on the track and off, we’ve taken up boxing to keep our fitness up.

“It’s really taken over our lives, we’ve learnt a lot about maintaining bikes too.”

The twins said it’s something that they would love to pursue professionally in the future.

Along with their family, the boys’ friends at school have also been

Jay said: “A lot of our mates at school are going to be watching this on the livestream, it’s so great to have their support.”

Family support for motocross twins

The boys’ uncle Marcus Mitchell said: “Me and my sister have grown up loving bikes our whole lives.

“Last year we decided to go to this, obviously as it was a local event.

“The boys said they wanted to go, which at first we were like “ugh they’re coming as well” but it ended up being great fun!

“It was from there that it all took off. I couldn’t believe it when they told me they had got the wildcard for this.

“They’re competitive, particularly between each other as their twins. I think they’ll push on and give a great account of themselves, showing the potential they have.

Mum, Naomi Mitchell said: “I’m hoping that this will give them the push to get into the competitive side of things. This is their first race, so I’m hoping this will really light a fire under them.”

Marcus said: “I’ve told them they need to just block out the crowd, focus on getting finished, and just try and take in the whole experience.

“It’s a hometown crowd so they will be getting cheered on regardless.

“No matter what, they’ll be coming off with a smile on their faces… unless they break a bone!”

Arenacross to be a spectacle for all the family

Organiser for the event, Matt Bates said: “It should be a great show. It’s our third time at the arena and I think it’s just such a great venue.

“Compared to some of the arenas in England this is head and shoulders above them.

“As much it’s geared around racing, it is a show. It’s a brilliant family performance with freestyle motocross, stunts, pyrotechnics and so much more.

Stunt riders Dan Whitby and Arran Powley will be wowing those in attendance with their tricks.

Dan Whitby said: “The show is something that anyone can enjoy. Even if you’re not into bikes, you’re going to come away loving the show.

Aaran Poweley said: “In between races there’s always entertainment going on, whether it’s giveaways or musical numbers, it’s brilliant!”

“The level of riders on the show this year has forced us to step up our game even more!”

Arenacross will be held at the P&J Live on Saturday, February 8. Tickets for the event are available here.