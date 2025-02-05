Sneak peak of Spectra festival set to light up Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sneak peak of Spectra festival set to light up Granite City

The Press and Journal joined a tour to preview the event ahead of the launch.

By Kenny Elrick and Angus Webster

Spectra 2025 returns tomorrow, with thousands of visitors expected to flock to Aberdeen city centre for the four-day festival.

Known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, the event attracts huge crowds eager to view the spectacular displays and designs from an array of top international artists.

The festival boasts innovative light installations, large-scale projections and interactive artworks to create an unforgettable experience.

Spectra 2025 will begin at 5.30pm tomorrow and runs until Sunday February 9, taking place until 10pm each night.

The festival is free and un-ticketed so all you have to do is show up and marvel at the art.

This year’s line-up boasts brilliant and eye-catching designs that will light up the dark Aberdeen sky.

Sky Castle is a dreamy, interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches.

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses a xylophone soundscape and stimulates colour changes in each arch.

End Over End, meanwhile, is a gigantic illuminated slinky toy that lights up to create the movement of the nostalgic toy.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick and videographer Angus Webster got a sneak preview of what to expect.

Spectra Festival is set to dazzle Aberdeen once again
Installation ‘Fit D’You Know About the Bon Accord’
Installation Fit D’You Know About the Bon Accord’
Installation ‘I caught a…’
Aberdeen sparkles again
Spectra Festival is back to illuminate Aberdeen

 

Aberdeen shines bright as Spectra returns
Work entitled ‘Reunion’ at Spectra 2025
Ursula Lassos the Moon.
‘Voyage.’
The night comes alive
‘Sky Castle’

Conversation