Sneak peak of Spectra festival set to light up Granite City

Spectra 2025 returns tomorrow, with thousands of visitors expected to flock to Aberdeen city centre for the four-day festival.

Known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, the event attracts huge crowds eager to view the spectacular displays and designs from an array of top international artists.

The festival boasts innovative light installations, large-scale projections and interactive artworks to create an unforgettable experience.

Spectra 2025 will begin at 5.30pm tomorrow and runs until Sunday February 9, taking place until 10pm each night.

The festival is free and un-ticketed so all you have to do is show up and marvel at the art.

This year’s line-up boasts brilliant and eye-catching designs that will light up the dark Aberdeen sky.

Sky Castle is a dreamy, interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches.

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses a xylophone soundscape and stimulates colour changes in each arch.

End Over End, meanwhile, is a gigantic illuminated slinky toy that lights up to create the movement of the nostalgic toy.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick and videographer Angus Webster got a sneak preview of what to expect.